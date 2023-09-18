Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND Vs SL: On-Fire Siraj's Siuuu Celebration Goes Viral; Ronaldo Fans Applaud - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiNews) The Asia Cup 2023 Final not only witnessed an electrifying clash between India and Sri Lanka but also a heartwarming moment. Mohammed Siraj, India's pace sensation, stole the spotlight not only with his exceptional bowling performance but also with a unique and endearing celebration that had fans on the edge of their seats. His " Siuuu" celebration, reminiscent of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' goal celebration, not only won the hearts of cricket enthusiasts but also drew applause from Ronaldo's dedicated fan base. In this article, we delve into the heartwarming celebration that added an extra layer of magic to an already enthralling Asia Cup final.
Here are some of the other reaction on Twitter:
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107089052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.