Does Alia Bhatt's Car Gets Mobbed By Group Of Women?

Sharing the trending video on their channel, a well-known paparazzi handle A group of women were seen curiously peering out of an SUV with a black tinted window, which Viral Bhayani said belonged to Alia Bhatt. Before the automobile started going, the video shows these women pressing their faces on it. News18is unable to confirm or refute whether the vehicle was Alia Bhatt's.

Netizens were quick to react. One of them wrote,“Give them some personal space 🙏." Another one commented,“Ye celebs bilkul safe nhi h 😮😢." Someone else said,“They are saying aliaaa bhaatttt😂." An individual also stated,“Celebrities are not public property."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir posed with photographers at the airport upon their arrival back in Mumbai. Alia accessorised her laid-back outfit with black trousers, a black pair of sunglasses and white trainers. She also wore an oversized white t-shirt. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore stylish sportswear, including a set of blue track pants and a sweater to match. Fans swarmed him and demanded selfies as they exited the airport. Before getting inside their car, they both took a photo with the throng of onlookers. The paparazzi also gave Alia their congratulations on winning a national honour. The actress replied "thank you" formally.

After earning a staggering Rs. 343.98 crores at the global box office, Alia Bhatt's most recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is now accessible on the OTT service Amazon Prime Video. The movie can be rented right now for 30 days. On the platform, it will, however, soon be accessible without charge. Additionally, there are an additional 10 minutes in the OTT version of the movie that were omitted from the theatrical version due to time restrictions.





