The final showdown of the Asia Cup witnessed an extraordinary performance by Siraj, who bowled brilliantly, contributing significantly to India's resounding victory by 10 wickets. The thrilling match concluded with India clinching their remarkable 8th Asia Cup title, an achievement celebrated by fans and players alike at the illustriR Premadstadium in Sri Lanka.

In a post-match interview, a humble Siraj expressed his profound gratitude to the groundstaff, acknowledging their relentless efforts that made the tournament possible. He stated, "This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them." His words resonated deeply with the cricketing community, underscoring the vital role played by these unsung heroes in ensuring that the matches could be played, despite the adverse weather conditions.

The significance of Siraj's gesture was further magnified by the announcement made earlier by both the Asian Cricket Council and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, recognizing the monumental contributions of the groundsmen and pitch curators in the country. These governing bodies had jointly declared a substantial cash prize of USD 50000, a fitting tribute to the dedication and hard work of these individuals who often work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring that cricketing events of this magnitude can take place successfully.

