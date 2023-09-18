PM Modi A Global Leader, Established Corruption-Free Governance Model: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader who has welcomed new possibilities for the nation and established a corruption-free governance model. Chandrasekhar made these remarks while launching the PM Vishwakarma Yojana at the Hubli Railway's Chanakya Hall. He extended warm wishes to both Vishwakarma Jayanti and Prime Minister Modi's birthday during the event.
Under Modi's leadership, India has ascended to the position of the world's fifth-largest economic power, Chandrasekhar noted. The Modi government has created numerprospects for individuals with professional skills, including blacksmiths, goldsmiths, masons, carpenters, potters, and garland makers.
The Modi government has envisioned numeropportunities for individuals with professional skills through schemes like PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at providing support to traditional artisans. It is a matter of pride forto celebrate both Vishwakarma Jayanti and Modi's birthday on the same day.
The event witnessed the participation of key figures, including Parishad Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, as well as MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai and Arvind Bellad.
