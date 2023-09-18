PM Modi A Global Leader, Established Corruption-Free Governance Model: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Under Modi's leadership, India has ascended to the position of the world's fifth-largest economic power, Chandrasekhar noted. The Modi government has created numerprospects for individuals with professional skills, including blacksmiths, goldsmiths, masons, carpenters, potters, and garland makers.

India now seen as global champion of innovation and startups: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Bengaluru G20 meet

The Modi government has envisioned numeropportunities for individuals with professional skills through schemes like PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at providing support to traditional artisans. It is a matter of pride forto celebrate both Vishwakarma Jayanti and Modi's birthday on the same day.

The event witnessed the participation of key figures, including Parishad Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, as well as MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai and Arvind Bellad.