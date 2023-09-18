PM Modi's 73Rd Birthday: A Look Back At His Celebrations Over The Last 5 Years

In Tripura, the BJP named the celebration 'Namo Vikas Utsav.' The day began with a yoga session on Kumarghat PWD Ground, attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, cabcolleagues, and senior party leaders. To commemorate the PM's 73rd birthday, 73 priority households received PG ration cards, 73 copies of the Bhagavad Gita were distributed to students, and 73 persons with disabilities received aid.

PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Unveiling 'Ayushman Bhav,' a health campaign for all

In Gujarat, the BJP unit initiated celebrations, which would culminate on Gandhi Jayanti. The Gujarat BJP president, CR Paatil, announced plans to open bank accounts for 30,000 schoolgirls in Navsari district. Additionally, the BJP Yuva Morcha organized blood donation camps across all districts in Gujarat.

Looking back at PM Modi's birthday celebrations over the past five years:

2022 : PM Modi released eight imported cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

2021 : On his birthday, India administered 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations as part of a special drive. An e-auction of mementos gifted to PM was also conducted.

2020 : The Covid pandemic marked the PM's 2020 birthday. The BJP organized several events as part of 'Sewa Saptah,' including ration distribution to the needy and blood donation camps. BJP Chief JP Nadda released a book titled "Lord of Records," highlighting 243 "unprecedented" achievements of the Modi government.

2019 : PM Modi sought the blessings of his mother Heeraben on his birthday and attended the 'Namami Narmada' festival in Gujarat's Kevadiya. He addressed a public meeting near the 'Statue of Unity.' Sadly, Heeraben passed away on December 30, 2019, at the age of 99.

2018 : On his 68th birthday, PM Modi visited his Parliament constituency, Varanasi. He offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and interacted with students of Naraur Primary School in Rohaniya.

PM Modi's first birthday as Prime Minister in 2014 coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. He began the day by seeking his mother's blessings and announced 11 welfare schemes for women, youth, and those below the poverty line in Gujarat.