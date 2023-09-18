Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan To Reunite After 'Karan Arjun'; Shooting To Begin In March 2023

Also Read:

"Tiger vs Pathaan's script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script," a trade insider stated. This film represents a watershed event in Indian cinema since it brings together the two box-office juggernauts of 'Karan Arjun' for a full-fledged picture. They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion.”

"Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman, respectively, and narrated the film to them," the same source added. The stars have well received the story, and the film will now begin production in March!"

'Tiger verPathaan,' directed by Siddharth Anand, is billed as the largest film ever made in India. It is part of the YRF Spy Universe which kicked off with the 'Tiger' franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came 'Pathaan' (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the all-time biggest hit of Hindi cinema. All four films of the YRF Spy Universe are blockbusters. The next film from this spy franchise of YRF is 'Tiger 3' which is due to release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday.