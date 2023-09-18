If You Go To War With India, Your Children... Mos Rajeev Chandradekhar's Warning To 'Enemies'

In a tweet, the minister highlighted India's modernized, high-tech, and formidable military capabilities, cautioning potential foes to think twice before challenging it. He responded to a tweet discussing the Indian Army's use of advanced equipment for surveillance and firepower delivery in operations.

"India has enemies -- These enemies want to stop Indias rise. But they should know this. Indian Military is now a modernized high tech and lethal machine - make no mistake about it. You will be wise to avoid it. This is NewIndia -- India will not be intimidated, India will not back down. India has seen war and does not want war but if you go to war with India, someone else will raise your children," he said.

The Anantnag operations, which began on Tuesday, resulted in the martyrdom of four security personnel, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and rifleman Ravi Kumar Rana. Drones and helicopters were deployed to track terrorists entrenched in the forest at Gadole in the Kokernag area.

Simultaneously, in Baramulla, three terrorists were eliminated while attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Hathlanga area. Brigadier P. M. S. Dhillon pointed out that the Pakistan Army provided cover fire to these terrorists, underscoring their complicity in supporting infiltration and destabilizing peace in Kashmir.

The operations to apprehend terrorists hiding in the forest area have entered their fifth day. Despite adverse weather conditions, including rain, the operation has continued non-stop. Officials anticipate that the operation, now in its final stage, will soon lead to the neutralization of the terrorists.

Among the terrorists believed to be hiding is Uzair Khan, who has operated in the region and possesses intimate knowledge of the terrain. Having joined the Lashkar last year, he quickly rose to the position of a so-called commander within a year.