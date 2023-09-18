SIIMA Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty. Mrunal Thakur Win Big

The event is split into two parts: on the first day, the Generation Next Awards recognise the most promising future South Indian film performers. Meanwhile, the main SIIMA awards are presented on the second day. Rishab Shetty was the night's big winner, with Kantara taking home the most accolades. 777 Charlie, on the other hand, won Best Film (Kannada). Here is the entire list of SIIMA 2023 winners.

The prestigiBest Film (Telugu) award. SS Rajamouli could not attend the ceremony but received the Best Director award for RRR. Jr NTR and Allu Aravind accepted his award on his behalf, and he was joined on stage by numerother celebrities. At the ceremony, Jr NTR was also named Best Actor.

The 11th edition of SIIMA began on September 15 in Dubai and will conclude on September 16 at the World Trade Centre. The winners are determined by popular vote. Meanwhile, a jury selects the nominees.

Check out the full winners list here:

SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TELUGU WINNERS

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Jr NTR for RRR

Best Director - SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Film - Sita Ramam

Best Debutant Actress - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon - Shruti Haasan

Best Debutant Producers - Sharath-Anurag for Major

Promising Newcomer - Bellamkonda Ganesh

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Adivi Sesh

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam



SIIMA AWARDS 2023 KANNADA WINNERS LIST

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Rishab Shetty

Best Film - 777 Charlie

Sensation of the Year - Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Achyuth Kunar for Kantara

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

Best Debutant Producer - Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

Best Debutant Actor - Pruthvi Shamanur