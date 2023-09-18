Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's Photo Holding A Month-Old Daughter In One Hand At Office Goes Viral

Arya and KM Sachindev

got married on September 4, 2022. The event took place in Thiruvananthapuram's AKG Hall. A number of influential people attended the event, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan, Ministers Mohammad Riyas and V Sivankutty.

Arya is the youngest mayor in the country while Sachin Dev is the youngest member of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. They first connected when they were students at SFI, grew close, and eventually decided to settle down together.

Sachin Dev, a native of Nellikode, Kozhikode, won from the Balussery constituency while he was the state secretary of SFI. He is also a district committee member of CPM in Kozhikode. Arya became the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 21

while studying at All Saints College.

