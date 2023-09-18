Donkey Scam In Karnataka; Farmer Loses Rs 9.45 Lakh

(MENAFN- AsiNews) A complaint has been filed with the Patapallya police station in Chikkaballapur district's Bagepally taluk, alleging a scam in which an individual was swindled of Rs 9.45 lakh under the promise of providing him with donkeys.
PV Ravindra, the owner of Godavari Farm House in Ramanupady village of Bagepally taluk, filed a complaint stating that a person named SrinivGowda from Shenava Kurunad village near Mudipu in Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district had deceived him by promising to supply donkeys in exchange for the substantial sum of Rs 9.45 lakh.
Bengaluru auto driver scams Bangladeshi vlogger couple, incident caught on camera
Ravindra had learned about SrinivGowda, who was featured in a TV program discussing the care and rearing of donkeys and cows. After contacting him over the phone in May, SrinivGowda visited Ravindra's farmhouse.
During this visit, he collected an advance payment of Rs 9.45 lakh, promising to provide Halari donkeys of the Rajasthan breed. He assured Ravindra that the donkeys would be delivered within 15 days, each priced at approximately Rs 1 lakh, with a total transportation cost of Rs 11 lakh. However, he allegedly failed to fulfil this promise, which led him to give a complaint to the Police.
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107088989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.