Donkey Scam In Karnataka; Farmer Loses Rs 9.45 Lakh

PV Ravindra, the owner of Godavari Farm House in Ramanupady village of Bagepally taluk, filed a complaint stating that a person named SrinivGowda from Shenava Kurunad village near Mudipu in Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district had deceived him by promising to supply donkeys in exchange for the substantial sum of Rs 9.45 lakh.

Ravindra had learned about SrinivGowda, who was featured in a TV program discussing the care and rearing of donkeys and cows. After contacting him over the phone in May, SrinivGowda visited Ravindra's farmhouse.



During this visit, he collected an advance payment of Rs 9.45 lakh, promising to provide Halari donkeys of the Rajasthan breed. He assured Ravindra that the donkeys would be delivered within 15 days, each priced at approximately Rs 1 lakh, with a total transportation cost of Rs 11 lakh. However, he allegedly failed to fulfil this promise, which led him to give a complaint to the Police.