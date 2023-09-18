SIIMA 2023 Winners List Day 2: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Madhavan Bag Awards

On the Tamil front, Mani Ratnam's magnum oPonniyin Selvan 1 won Best Movie, while the criminal comedy flick Nna Thaan Case Kodu won Best Film in Malayalam.

R Madhavan was named Best Actor in a Leading Role in Tamil for his performance in Rocketry. He was also nominated for Best Director Debut for the same film. For Vikram, Kamal Haasan was voted Popular Choice for Best Actor. Trisha won the Popular Choice Award for Best Actress for her work in PS 1. Meanwhile, Lokesh was named Best Director for his work on Vikram. Manobala V, a trading specialist, released the entire list on X.

Check out the SIIMA 2023 winners (Tamil) below:

Best Debut Actress - Aditi (Viruman)

Best Debut Actor - Pradeep Ranganathan (Love Today)

Best Debut Director - Madhavan (Rocketry)

Best Actor In Comedy Role - Yogi Babu (Love Today)

Best Actor In Negative Role - SJ Suryah ( Don)

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Kaali Venkat (Gargi)

Best Supporting Actress (Female) - Vasanthi (Vikram)

Best Production Designer - Thota Tharani (PS1)

Best Lyric Writer - Ilango Krishnan (Ponni Nadhi)

Best Cinematographer - Ravi Varman (PS1)

Achievement Award - Mani Ratnam

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kamal Haasan (Pathala Pathala)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Jonita (Arabic Kuthu)

Popular Choice Best Actress - Trisha (PS1)

Popular Choice Best Actor - Kamal Haasan (Vikram)

Best Actress Critics - Keerthy Suresh (Saani Kaayidham)

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Madhavan (Rocketry)

Best Music Director - Anirudh R (Vikram)

Best Film - Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj (Vikram)

SIIMA AWARDS 2023 Malayalam winners

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar (Parudeesa, from Bheeshma Parvam)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Mridula Warrier (Mayilpeeli, from Pothanpatham Noottandu)

Best Cinematography: Sharan Velayudhan (Saudi Vellakka)

Best Debut Actor: Ranjith Sajeev (Mike)

Best Debut Actress: Gayathrie Shankar (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Supporting Actress: Bindu Panicker (Rorschach)

Best Supporting Actor: Lal (Mahaveeryar)

Special Jury Award: Basil Joseph (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)

Best Debut Director: Mukundan Unni Associates

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Rajesh Madhavan (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vineeth Sreenivasan (Mukundan Unni Associates)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Kalyani Priyadarshan (Bro Daddy)

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics): Darshana Rajendran (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics): Kunchacko Boban (Nna Thaan Case Kodu)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Tovino Thomas (Thallumaala)

Best Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan (Hridayam)

Best Film: Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Debut Producer: Meppadiyan

Congratulations to all the winners.