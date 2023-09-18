Biryani To Rogan Josh-7 Tasty Indian Lunch Ideas For Sunday

Here are seven delicinon-vegetarian Indian lunch ideas for a satisfying Sunday meal.

Create a robust and aromatic lamb Rogan Josh curry, and enjoy it with soft rotis or naan. The tender lamb and rich spices make this dish a standout.



Prepare chicken biryani by marinating chicken pieces in yoghurt and spices, then layering them with partially cooked rice. Garnish with fried onions-saffron for an aromatic treat.



Make a spicy and tangy fish curry using your favorite fish variety, and serve it with steamed rice. The curry's flavors will infuse into the rice, making it extra delicious.



Cook up a Goan-style shrimp curry with coconut milk, tamarind, and spices. Serve it with steamed rice for a flavorful coastal experience.



Marinate chicken pieces in a mixture of yogurt and tandoori spices, then grill or roast until they're charred and flavorful. Serve with mint chutney and naan.



Indulge in creamy and rich butter chicken served with soft and fluffy naan bread. This classic combination is sure to be a hit.

