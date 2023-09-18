Kanchipuram Saree To Banarasi-7 Trending Sarees To Buy THIS Durga Puja

It's important to pick a saree that matches your aesthetic and current fashion trends. Here are seven fashionable sarees you can buy for

Durga Puja.

Handloom sarees from different regions of India have gained popularity due to their craftsmanship. Consider sarees like Chanderi, Tussar, or Kota for a unique look.



Kanchipuram or Kanjivaram sarees are known for their rich silk and intricate designs. Choose a Kanjivaram with contrasting colours and intricate borders for a regal appearance.

Explore designer sarees that come with modern, trendy blouse designs. Off-shoulder, bell-sleeved, and crop-top style blouses can make a saree look chic and stylish.

Silk georgette sarees combine the sheen of silk with the flowy texture of georgette. They are lightweight and come in varishades, making them a versatile choice.



Banarasi sarees are timeless classics. Look for Banarasi sarees with modern, contemporary designs and vibrant colors to give a traditional touch with a twist.



Lightweight and sheer organza sarees are in vogue. They come in varicolors and often feature intricate embroidery or embellishments.



Traditional Bengali Tant sarees are known for their fine cotton weave and vibrant borders. They are lightweight and comfortable, perfect for the festivities.

