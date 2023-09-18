Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Battles Sri Lanka For Cricket Glory In Colombo Showdown

Date and Venue:

The Asia Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 17, at the R PremadStadium in Colombo.

Match Start Time:

The action will commence at 3 PM IST, with the toss set for 2:30 PM IST.

Live Telecast:

You can catch the live telecast of the India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming:

For those looking to stream the game online, the India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

