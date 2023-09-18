Love Gold? 7 Places To Buy Temple Jewellery In Bangalore

Bengaluru is a city that offers a wide range of shopping options, including temple jewellery. Here are seven places in Bangalore where you can find beautiful temple jewellery.



Commercial Street is a popular shopping destination in Bangalore, known for its diverse range of stores. You can find several shops and stores selling traditional temple jewellery.

Tanishq is one of India's largest and most trusted jewellery brands. They have several showrooms in Bangalore and provide a range of temple jewellery options.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a well-known chain of jewellery stores in India. They have multiple outlets in Bangalore and offer a wide range of gold temple jewelry pieces.

Malleshwaram has a shopping area in Bangalore that has several jewellery stores specializing in temple jewellery. You can find exquisite pieces with intricate designs here.

Chickpet is one of Bangalore's oldest and most fammarkets. It is a great place to explore traditional jewelry shops that offer a variety of temple jewelry pieces.

Joyalukkas is an internationally recognized jewellery brand with a presence in Bangalore. They offer a variety of gold temple jewelry designs.

Kalyan Jewellers is another prominent jewelry brand with a presence in Bangalore. They offer a variety of gold temple jewellery designs.