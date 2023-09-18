Death Note To Attack On Titan-7 Best Anime For Adults In India

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Anime is a broad medium with varigenres and subjects, including some aimed towards adults. The following anime series are popular among adults in India due to their mature topics, rich narrative, and intriguing characters.
Anime is a broad medium with varigenres and subjects, including some aimed towards adults. These anime series are popular among adults in India.
A dark fantasy series that follows the story of Guts, a lone mercenary with a tragic past, as he battles demons and tries to find his own purpose in a brutal medieval world.
This series is set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoid creatures known as Titans.
A psychological thriller where a high school student discovers a notebook that allows him to kill anyone whose name he writes in it.
A space western that follows the lives of bounty hunters as they navigate a diverse and often dangergalaxy. The series combines elements of noir, jazz, and action.
Stand Alone Complex: A cyberpunk anime set in a futuristic world where technology and humanity are deeply intertwined.
It is a thriller that follows a brilliant neurosurgeon as he investigates a series of murders. The series is known for its intricate plot and exploration of moral.
Fiction thriller with time travel, intriguing characters, and a captivating plot. It explores the effects of changing the past and follows a group of pals striving to fix errors.
