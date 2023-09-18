Death Note To Attack On Titan-7 Best Anime For Adults In India

Anime is a broad medium with varigenres and subjects, including some aimed towards adults. These anime series are popular among adults in India.



A dark fantasy series that follows the story of Guts, a lone mercenary with a tragic past, as he battles demons and tries to find his own purpose in a brutal medieval world.



This series is set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoid creatures known as Titans.



A psychological thriller where a high school student discovers a notebook that allows him to kill anyone whose name he writes in it.



A space western that follows the lives of bounty hunters as they navigate a diverse and often dangergalaxy. The series combines elements of noir, jazz, and action.



Stand Alone Complex: A cyberpunk anime set in a futuristic world where technology and humanity are deeply intertwined.



It is a thriller that follows a brilliant neurosurgeon as he investigates a series of murders. The series is known for its intricate plot and exploration of moral.



Fiction thriller with time travel, intriguing characters, and a captivating plot. It explores the effects of changing the past and follows a group of pals striving to fix errors.