Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Pen Heartfelt Wishes

“Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you a long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspireall. Hail India."Rajkummar Rao shared, attaching a photo.

Presently serving as India's 15th Prime Minister is Narendra

Damodardas Modi. He serves as Varanasi's representative in parliament. He served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. The first prime minister elected outside of the Indian National Congress to win two consecutive terms with a majority, Modi is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member.

