Asia Cup 2023 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In India Vs Sri Lanka Clash?

As per the most recent reports, Colombo's weather remains rain-free, and fans are likely to enjoy the entire final match between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. A reserve day has been allocated, with the match rescheduled for Monday if rain disrupts Sunday's proceedings. Both teams boast 13 Asian titles between them, with Sri Lanka often making surprise appearances in tournament finals, much to the anticipation of fans eager for a showdown between India and Pakistan.

Rain-Free Skies:

The absence of rain in Colombo suggests a full-fledged match is on the cards. The morning sky was clear and bright, in stark contrast to the continuthunderstorms and drizzle that affected several games in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

Team News:

India: Axar Patel's participation in the final has been ruled out due to injuries sustained while batting against Bangladesh. As a replacement, Washington Sundar has been called up, and there's a possibility he might find a place in the starting XI.

Expected Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Maheesh Theekshana's availability for the final has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. In his stead, 27-year-old offspinner Sahan Arachchige has been included. However, Sri Lanka still faces questions regarding their best pacers and the ideal opening combination.

Expected Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

