PM Modi Inaugurates Yashobhoomi Convention Centre On His Birthday; Check Out Its Key Features

YashoBhoomi is being built in two phases and is located 10 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.



The IICC is being built as a cutting-edge venue to support MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events that will draw in and advance business and industry. At a projected cost of Rs 25,703 crore, the entire project is planned over an area of 221.37 acres in Dwarka Sector 25.

The 'state-of-the-art' facility has a total project area of more than 8.9 lakh square metres, and it has a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres.



The grand ballroom, the main auditorium, and 13 conference rooms are among the 15 convention rooms that make up the main auditorium, which can accommodate 11,000 guests in all. One of the largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibits) facilities in the world will be it.

The largest auditorium in the nation, with a seating capacity of about 6,000 people, is the major draw of this multi-purpose conference complex.

Modern automated seating systems in the main auditorium enable a variety of seating arrangements, including a flat floor and tiered seating that resembles an auditorium.

The design prioritises visitor comfort and pleasure by utilising acoustic wall panels and hardwood floors. The biggest LED media facade in the nation is located at the Convention Centre.

The underground car parking facility for over 3,000 cars is also equipped with more than 100 electric charging points.



It also includes elements and things that draw inspiration from Indian culture, such as terrazzo floors with brass inlays that depict rangoli patterns, hanging sound-absorbing metal cylinders, and illuminated pattern walls. There will also be media rooms, VVIP lounges, cloakrooms, visitor information centres, and ticketing, among other amenities.

YashoBhoomi also demonstrates a great dedication to sustainability by having rooftop solar panels, a rainwater collecting system, and a wastewater treatment system with 100% wastewater reuse.

