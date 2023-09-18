Uzbekistan To Launch New Flights Between Tashkent, Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Uzbekistan's Centrum Air will launch regular flights between
Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.
The carrier appointed for this route will deliver passengers,
cargo and mail between the capitals of the two countries on a
contractual basis.
This is not the first Kyrgyz destination served by a private
airline, as the launch of weekly charter tourist flights from
Tashkent to Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul was announced in July this
year.
Meanwhile, the number of Kyrgyz tourists visiting Uzbekistan
from January through July 2023 amounted to 912,800, which comprises
approximately 24 percent of the whole tourist inflow in the country
(3.7 million).
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Agency of Statistics, this
is a near 35-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022
(more than 650,000 tourists).
