Aghdam-Khankendi Road Inauguration Implies Another Victory For Azerbaijan - Mp

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The agreement
on the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is another victory for
Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Afet
Hasanova told Trend .
"Armenia and its patrons tried hard to prevent the opening of
this road, but these attempts, as usual, failed," she said.
She noted that Azerbaijan, as always, took a principled and
resolute position in this issue, responded to all pressures and
provocations with dignity, did not retreat from its right position,
and finally achieved its goal.
"The opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road means the end of
Armenian separatists in Karabakh. Now the separatists themselves
are already leaving our territories, realizing that their end has
already come. The opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is an
important step towards the establishment of peace in the region.
Armenia and its patrons provided serisupport to the separatists
to aggravate the situation, but now they have lost these
opportunities," the deputy added.
A. Hasanova emphasized that all processes in the region are
carried out in accordance with the agenda set by Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan continues its historical victory in the second
Karabakh war in the diplomatic direction as well. No matter how
Armenia and its patrons try to hinder and put pressure on us,
Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, opposes
it and does not retreat a step from its right position. Armenia,
resorting to variprovocations, puts itself in an even more
difficult and shameful position," Hasanova said.
