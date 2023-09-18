Aghdam-Khankendi Road Inauguration Implies Another Victory For Azerbaijan - Mp

"Armenia and its patrons tried hard to prevent the opening of this road, but these attempts, as usual, failed," she said.

She noted that Azerbaijan, as always, took a principled and resolute position in this issue, responded to all pressures and provocations with dignity, did not retreat from its right position, and finally achieved its goal.

"The opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road means the end of Armenian separatists in Karabakh. Now the separatists themselves are already leaving our territories, realizing that their end has already come. The opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is an important step towards the establishment of peace in the region. Armenia and its patrons provided serisupport to the separatists to aggravate the situation, but now they have lost these opportunities," the deputy added.

A. Hasanova emphasized that all processes in the region are carried out in accordance with the agenda set by Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan continues its historical victory in the second Karabakh war in the diplomatic direction as well. No matter how Armenia and its patrons try to hinder and put pressure on us, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, opposes it and does not retreat a step from its right position. Armenia, resorting to variprovocations, puts itself in an even more difficult and shameful position," Hasanova said.