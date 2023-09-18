Armenia Ignores Azerbaijan's Initiative Over Spotting Missing Persons - Deputy Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenia hasn't
responded to the initiative shown several times by Azerbaijan to
determine the location of missing persons, Deputy Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at an international conference on
"Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of
missing persons".
According to Rzayev, Azerbaijan is trying to fundamentally
resolve the issue of missing persons.
Refusal to share information about the missing persons is
disrespectful and unacceptable not only to the families of the
missing but to all humanity, he emphasized.
The official noted that Azerbaijan, as a country that suffered
from this problem for more than 30 years, contributes to cases
related to missing persons.
"The illegal taking of people hostage is contrary to human
rights. Their families and relatives have the right to receive
information about their fate. But, unfortunately, the Armenian side
refuses to cooperate in this matter. International organizations
must fulfill their obligations regarding missing persons," added
Rzayev.
Since the first Karabakh war in the 1990s, up to 3,900 people
have been missing in Azerbaijan, and there are reports that 872
people were taken hostage by Armenian armed forces.
The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the
fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes
former heads of state and governments of foreign countries,
representatives of international organizations, including
structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as
international political experts.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107088952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.