Mass Burials Mainly Found In Places Pointed Out By Former Captives - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Mass burials
[of Azerbaijanis killed during the Armenian occupation of
Azerbaijan in the first Karabakh war in the 1990s] have been mainly
found in places shown by former captives, Deputy Prosecutor
General, Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Khanlar Valiyev said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark at an international conference on
"Strengthening National and Global Efforts to Determine the Fate of
Missing Persons".
According to Valiyev, international experience in discovering
the remains of missing persons is being studied, and necessary work
is underway to gain even greater coverage.
The military prosecutor noted that this was due to the fact that
the bodies of the dead were not buried in graves but were buried
haphazardly in hastily dug holes.
"The mass grave in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village in Fuzuli
district wasn't discovered during searches using devices," he
added.
Up to now, 10 mass graves of Azerbaijanis have been discovered
in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian
occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, and 15 remains found in
the mass graves have been identified.
The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the
fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes
former heads of state and government of foreign countries,
representatives of international organizations, including
structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as
international political experts.
