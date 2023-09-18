Mass Burials Mainly Found In Places Pointed Out By Former Captives - Azerbaijani Official

He made the remark at an international conference on "Strengthening National and Global Efforts to Determine the Fate of Missing Persons".

According to Valiyev, international experience in discovering the remains of missing persons is being studied, and necessary work is underway to gain even greater coverage.

The military prosecutor noted that this was due to the fact that the bodies of the dead were not buried in graves but were buried haphazardly in hastily dug holes.

"The mass grave in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village in Fuzuli district wasn't discovered during searches using devices," he added.

Up to now, 10 mass graves of Azerbaijanis have been discovered in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, and 15 remains found in the mass graves have been identified.

The "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons" conference being held in Baku includes former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.