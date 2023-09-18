Syrskyi Honors Border Guards For Liberation Of Klishchiivka

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reported.

"More than 100 border guards of the 'Offensive Guard' distinguished themselves in these battles. Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi congratulated the soldiers of the Defense Forces who took part in the liberation of Klishchiivka and awarded the best with departmental awards and valuable gifts," the statement said.

As reported, on September 17, the Ukrainian military liberated Klishchiivka, in the Donetsk region, from Russian invaders.