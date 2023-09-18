Russian Troops Fire At Ambulance In Kherson Region

This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.



"In Mykolaivka, Russians attacked an ambulance. At the time of the enemy attack, medics were providing assistance to the injured," the message says.

According to preliminary information, the paramedic and the driver were not injured. The official vehicle was damaged.

As reported, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region this morning, injuring four local residents.