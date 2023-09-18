Russian Troops Fire At Ambulance In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired at an ambulance in the village of Mykolaivka , in the Kherson region.
This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"In Mykolaivka, Russians attacked an ambulance. At the time of the enemy attack, medics were providing assistance to the injured," the message says.
According to preliminary information, the paramedic and the driver were not injured. The official vehicle was damaged.
Read also: Two killed by Russian shelling in Kherson region
As reported, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region this morning, injuring four local residents.
MENAFN18092023000193011044ID1107088948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.