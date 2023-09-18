Fourteen Combat Engagements In Bakhmut Sector In Past Day, 300 Invaders Eliminated

The relevant statement was made by Illia Yevlash, the Head of the Press Service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy has been using all available artillery systems, tanks, anti-tank grenade launchers, and other equipment. They struck the positions of our defenders 567 times. Fourteen combat engagements occurred. Additionally, the enemy used aircraft three times. Our defenders managed to eliminate 300 [Russian] occupiers in that direction,” Yevlash told.

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed two Russian tanks, one Nona-S self-propelled mortar, one Giatsint-B 152mm gun, two D-20 gun-howitzers, and five D-30

122mm guns.

The Ukrainian military also smashed Russia's electronic warfare system used to listen and intercept radio communications, create variobstacles for ultra-short wave communication.

Yevlash mentioned that the situation in the Bakhmut direction is challenging but controlled. Ukraine's Defense Forces achieved success in the Klishchiivka, Bakhmut and Predtechyne sectors, near Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Bilohorivka and Opytne, as well as in the Odarivka sector, where Ukrainian warriors are pushing the occupiers out of positions and making them retreat.