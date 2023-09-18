Navy Flotilla Destroys Enemy Command And Observation Post

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The personnel of the river flotilla of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a command and observation post and eliminated 20 Russian invaders.
The Navy reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The personnel of the river flotilla of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed the enemy's command and observation post and eliminated about 20 occupants," the statement reads.
Read also: Ukraine's air defense destroys 18 Shahed drones, 17 cruise missiles
As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 272,940 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022, and September 18, 2023.
MENAFN18092023000193011044ID1107088946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.