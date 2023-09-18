Eu Calls For Adequate Funding For Un Bodies Including Unrwa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The European Union stressed the need to continue funding Palestinian state-buildings, as well as to ensure adequate funding for UN organizations, such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
The UN organizations require urgent new financial support to continue delivering essential services to Palestinians and Palestinian refugees, expressed EU High Representative Josep Borrell.
Borrell co-hosted the International Peace Institute's (IPI) annual dinner with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and IPI President Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein on Sunday in New York at the sidelines of UNGA.
According to a statement issued by Borrell's office in Brussels, the discussion focused on the situation in the wider Middle East and in particular the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Participants discussed what the international community could do to ease the tensions; break the negative cycle of violence; bring the parties closer; and restore a political horizon.
Borrell reiterated the necessity to stop unilateral actions that undermine the two-state solution, and called on everyone to condemn terrorism, while also reaffirming the EU's support to the solution.
He also underlined the importance of the Palestinian authority strengthening its legitimacy via holding national elections and proceeding with intra-Palestinian reconciliation. (end)
