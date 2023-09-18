Commerce Ministry Denies System Hacking Reports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Commerce and Industry denied reports on hacking the ministry's system, affirming that it is still providing online services to the public.
In a press statement on Monday, the ministry noted that it is only running some maintenance work on its systems, adding that customers' transactions are still in progress.
The ministry also said it completed over 39,000 transactions online today. (end)
