Ebl Wins Visa Excellence Awards In Four Categories

The accolades were awarded to EBL for their Excellence in E-commerce Acquiring, Excellence in Cybersource-Payment Gateway, Excellence in Co-Brand Cards, and Excellence in Cross-Border Payments.

Planning Minister M A Mannan handed over the awards to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL, said,“VExcellence Awards underscore our commitment to excellence in the banking and financial service sector and solidifies our position as a leader in the industry.”

Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment System Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Soumya Basu, VCountry Manager – Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan were present on the occasion.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services; and Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards and other senior executives from EBL also attended the award ceremony.

T