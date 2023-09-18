Sndl To Participate In Upcoming Investor And Cannabis Conferences

ATB Capital Markets 2023 Life Sciences Fall Conference

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Mr. George and Ms. Kiziak will attend the ATB Capital Markets 2023 Life Sciences Fall Conference in New York. They will participate in a discussion titled 'Crossing Borders: Canada's Cannabis Journey andImplications' at 3 p.m. EDT and will meet with institutional investors throughout the day.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Mr. George will speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. The discussion titled 'Market Analysis: Assessing the Right Time to Move into the U.S.' will begin at 1:40 p.m. CDT.

A.G.P. Virtual Cannabis Conference

Mr. George will join the A.G.P. Virtual Cannabis Conference on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The panel titled 'LP Opportunities within Canada, theand Globally' begins at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

SNDL is a public company whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL."

SNDL is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf, and Firesale Cannabis. SNDL is a licensed cannabis producer and one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada specializing in low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, product innovation, low-cost manufacturing facilities,

and a cannabis brand portfolio that includes Top Leaf, Contraband, Citizen Stash, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, Bon Jak, Spiritleaf Selects, VerCannabis, Value Buds, Vacay, Grasslands and Superette. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry.

