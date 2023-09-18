Multifamily & Senior Living Digital Marketing Leader, Conversion Logix®, Announces Cj Edmonds As New Cro

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversion Logix announced today that real estate technology leader CJ Edmonds will be joining the company as its next chief revenue officer. With 25+ years of experience in SaaS company management and 13+ years of experience in real estate marketing and technology services, CJ is poised to bring deep expertise to Conversion Logix and their elite portfolio of property management clientele.

Conversion Logix®, Announces CJ Edmonds as New CRO

"We are thrilled to welcome CJ to our organization as our new Chief Revenue Officer. With decades of management experience in SaaS-based emerging technology companies, CJ brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in leading innovative and customer-centric teams. At Conversion Logix, our clients rely onto keep them on the cutting edge of the industry. CJ's deep industry expertise and commitment to delivering a high-touch consultative experience for clients makes him a perfect fit.," states Conversion Logix President and COO Andrew Cederlind.

One of the biggest waves hitting both the marketing and real estate industry is the emergence of AI. Conversion Logix has uniquely positioned itself to foon Hybrid Intelligence , an approach to AI that combines the unique expertise of humans with the scalable and instantanenature of AI to keep their clients at the forefront of the industry.

"I was very impressed with Conversion Logix's incorporation of Hybrid Intelligence into their service offering," says Edmonds. "Conversion Logix harnesses the value of AI and pairs it with their real estate marketing expertise to deliver qualified leads that become quality residents."

The company has been developing an AI recommendation engine to provide their clients with campaign insights that leverage their expansive database of multifamily and senior living advertising campaigns and the over 1+ million customer journeys generated from their lead generation platform, The Conversion Cloud® .

When we asked CJ what excites him most about joining the company, he said, "Conversion Logix is a success because of its team of experts and their relationships with their clients. They are not racing to optimize technology and margins at the expense of servicing their clients."

"Unlike many technology companies in the industry, they aren't over-leveraged with debt, they don't have to answer to venture capital and private equity demands and put profit and sales over people. They've remained one of the fastest-growing marketing companies in the nation for nearly a decade and poured those resources back into the company to deliver the highest caliber of service to their client base. I think this approach is a recipe for success, and am excited to take this already successful company to the next level."

About Conversion Logix

Conversion Logix®, LLC provides digital marketing services and lead generation software to industry leaders in the multifamily housing, senior living, automotive, and small business markets. Our hybrid intelligence platform and customer-first approach enable our clients to meet the demands of their business with speed and agility. Conversion Logix has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 seven years in a row and listed in Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Growing Companies. Conversion Logix is a Premier Google Partner, a Facebook Business Partner, and developed The Conversion Cloud®, a lead generation software suite that's delivered over one million leads to businesses. Learn how Conversion Logix is transforming marketing at conversionlogix.

