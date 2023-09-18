Trustradius And Slapfive Announce Customerx Impact Awards Finalists

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadand SlapFive today announce the 36 finalists for the second-annual CustomerX Impact Awards, celebrating customer marketing and advocacy (CMA) superstars who drive organizational growth through world-class, customer-centric programs.

The CustomerX Impact Awards, hosted by TrustRadand SlapFive, recognizes customer marketing and advocacy professionals who facilitate strategic growth initiatives through customer-centric programs.

The 2023 CustomerX Impact Awards finalists were chosen from peer-nominated submissions and evaluated by a panel of distinguished industry experts, including Chris Adlard, Founder of the C-change Diagnostic; Gordana Stok, Founder of Beyond the Case Study; Leslie Paterson, Vice President of Customer Advocacy at BMC Software; and Kalina Bryant, Founder of UnapologeTECH.

The following is the list of finalists for each award category:

Acquisition Ace -propels new customer acquisition and advocacy initiatives across sales and marketing channels, which accelerates sales cycles:



Karilla Dyer, Wrike

Luis González, Alteryx

David Olsen, Yub

Pippa Peterson, LiquidSpace

Brian Piper, Snyk Jason Rumanek, CMiC

Customer Marketing and Advocacy Ambassador -always represents the voice of the customer and fosters cross-functional collaboration:



Nina Andres, Invoca

Kristen Auguste, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Alison Bukowski, PeerSpot

Ashley Hammer, Conga

Bridget Sauer, Atlassian Mindy Youngs, Procore Technologies

Expansion Engineer -drives revenue expansion from existing customers through cross-sell and upsell campaigns and increases customer lifetime value:



Laney Alspaugh, Bandwidth

Lily Borges, KnowBe4

Gaëlle Elgazar, SysAid Technologies

Jill Solomon, ADP

Praburam Srinivasan, Freshworks Kati Viscaino, Trimble Viewpoint

Innovation Driver -powers innovation through customers and their ideas, paving the way for co-creation of new products and accelerating company success:



Lauren Culbertson, Procore Technologies

Michelle Heimerl, Smartsheet

Jennifer Lovejoy, SentinelOne

Lauren Rappold, Apptio

Stefan Roodt, INFUSEmedia AlyVorhees, Paycor

Market Trailblazer -creates world-class company growth through customer-centric programs that build brand loyalty, advocacy, and demand:



Michael Beahm, Procore Technologies

Jeff Cotrupe, SingleStore

Florian Engel, Aiven

Natalie Gullatt, Perceptyx

Tiffany Hancher, VMware Pooja Uphadyay, Adesso Associates

Retention Champion -inspires faster, deeper, and wider product adoption through customer advocates while enhancing their success with company products:



Divanshi Arora, Grazitti Interactive

Kyra Ecker, ScienceLogic

Niki Germano, BetterCloud

Joseph Johnson, CrowdStrike

Katie Pedroza, Adobe Natalie Wenzelis, Alludo

"We created the CustomerX Impact Awards to inspire customer marketing leaders to pursue customer-led growth (CLG) by shining the light on great CLG initiatives conducted by their peers," said Jeff Ernst, Founder and CEO of SlapFive. "This year's finalists have crushed it, not only by proactively aligning their work with their companies'

growth priorities, but by achieving tremendimpact on revenue."

The six CustomerX Impact Awards categories recognize customer engagement efforts that drive brand loyalty, attract new business, and go beyond traditional tactics to bring change and innovation in the technology industry.

"The CustomerX Impact Awards bring customer marketing and advocacy to the forefront," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "The professionals named here as finalists are true needle-movers in the push to improve and empower CMA initiatives that create a stronger bond between companies and their customers, and in turn, drive growth. I'd like to extend a big congratulations to the finalists of the CustomerX Impact Awards."

Winners will be chosen from the list of finalists and announced at CustomerXCon 2023 in Boston, MA, October 17-18. Please visit the CustomerX Impact Awards website to learn more.

