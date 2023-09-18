Helicopter Market Size Worth Usd 76.16 Billion By 2030 | 180 Pages Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter market size was valued at USD 56.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 58.87 billion in 2023 to USD 76.16 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. A helicopter is a type of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that uses one or more horizontal rotors to generate lift and propulsion. They have a wide range of applications such as ambulance services, and search, and rescue operations. Increasing demand from defense and commercial segments is anticipated to fuel market development. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled“ Helicopter Market, 2023-2030. ” The helicopter market encompasses the manufacturing, sales, and maintenance of rotorcraft used for varipurposes. It includes civil and military helicopters, as well as related services such as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

List of Key Players Profiled in the Helicopter Market Report:

AirS.A.S (Netherlands)

Textron Inc. (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Rostec (Russia)

The Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (India) Kaman Corporation (U.S.) Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 76.16 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 58.87 Billion Historical Data 2019- 2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type

By weight By Application Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Helicopter Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Air Ambulance Services is Expected to Propel the Market Progress Rising Demand from Military and Defense is Expected to Drive the Market Growth





Helicopter Market Trends:

Electric and Hybrid Helicopters

There is a growing trend toward the development of electric and hybrid-electric helicopters to reduce emissions and operating costs. Several manufacturers are investing in research and development to bring eco-friendly rotorcraft to the market.

Autonomand Unmanned Helicopters

Advancements in autonomand unmanned helicopter technology are opening up new possibilities for applications such as cargo delivery, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Digitalization and Connectivity

Integration of advanced digital systems and connectivity solutions is enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and maintenance in the helicopter industry.

Segments:

Civil & Commercial Segment to be Prime Part due to Rising Demand for Emergency Services

According to type, the market is bifurcated into civil & commercial and military. The civil & commercial segment holds the largest share in the segment due to rising demand for emergency services and air transportation. The military segment is estimated to have moderate growth with use in disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

Light t o Lead Due to Demand for Civil and Commercial Helicopters

According to weight, the market is divided into light, medium, and heavy. Light segment dominated in 2022 due to growing demand for civil and commercial helicopters in sightseeing, aerial photography, and transportation of small groups and cargo.

EMS to Lead Due to Increasing Applications in Healthcare

Based on application, the market is divided into Emergency Medical Service (EMS), corporate service search and rescue operation, oil & gas, defense, homeland security, and others. The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) segment is set to dominate due to increasing applications in healthcare. The search and rescue operation segment has the second largest share owing to its applications in disaster management, aerial firefighting activities, and others.



Pre-Owned to Lead the Segment Due to VariBenefits

Based on point of sale, the market is divided into new and pre-owned. Pre-owned segment is set to dominate due to cost-effectiveness of pre-owned and increased backlog deliveries by OEMs.

In terms of geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Opportunities and Future Outlook:



The helicopter market offers several opportunities, including:

Expansion of urban air mobility services.

Growth in demand for unmanned and autonomhelicopters.

Increased foon sustainability and eco-friendly rotorcraft. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Urban Air Mobility: The concept of urban air mobility (UAM) is gaining traction, driving the demand for helicopters for intra-city transportation.

Military Modernization Programs: Many countries are investing in the modernization of their military fleets, leading to increased procurement of military helicopters.

Rising Tourism: The tourism industry's growth, especially in scenic and remote areas, has spurred the demand for helicopters for sightseeing and transport.

Market Restraints:

High Acquisition and Operating Costs: Helicopters are expensive to acquire and maintain, which can be a significant barrier for potential buyers.

Environmental Concerns: The environmental impact of helicopters, including noise pollution and emissions, has raised concerns and regulatory challenges.

Safety Concerns: Safety remains a critical issue in the helicopter industry, impacting its adoption in some segments.





Competitive Landscape

New Product Launches by the Key Market Players to Boost Market Progress

The market has key players such as AirS.A.S, Textron Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, and others. The key players have been adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. In December 2022, AirSAS launched DisruptiveLab for the improvement of rotorcraft performance. DisruptiveLab is a flying laboratory that is designed to test technologies that can enhance the performance of aircraft and reduce CO2 emissions.





Key Industry Development:

February 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unveiled a new manufacturing unit in Karnataka, India. HAL intends to manufacture more than 1,000 rotary-wing aircraft, with different load capacities and generate revenue of over USD 4 billion over the next two decades.





Read Related Insights:

Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Be Worth USD 5.41 Billion By 2030; Increased Usage of High Payload Rockets to Drive Market Forward

LiDAR Drone Market is projected to grow USD 455.0 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.98%

Aero Wing Market Size to grow USD 20.35 billion in 2028 with exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98%

Helicopter Market Helicopter Market Tags Helicopter Market Helicopter Market Share Helicopter Market Size Helicopter Market Trends Helicopter Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />