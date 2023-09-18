Cosmetics And Skincare Lead Cedarwood Oil Market Due To Product Integration

The global cedarwood oil market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected market size of USD 639.78 million by 2032, according to a comprehensive report. This study provides valuable insights into the present market dynamics while offering a thorough analysis of future growth prospects.

A surge in consumer awareness concerning the benefits of herbal products, coupled with a growing number of manufacturers integrating organic cedarwood oil into personal care products, is driving the market forward. Natural oils, known for their antibacterial properties that combat skin infections such as acne and dermatological issues, are experiencing increasing demand. Key market players are channeling substantial investments into research and development to create organic products that cater to the rising demand for natural ingredients.

One noteworthy example is Green Goo's recent introduction of a plant-based face and body skincare collection in September 2022. This collection includes hydrating face and body wash, hydrating face and body serum, and repairing face and body serum, all formulated with pure essential oils of cedarwood and lavender.

Incorporation of digital technologies and data-driven solutions is rapidly transforming supply chain management. Technologies like blockchain, the Inteof Things, and data analytics are enabling stakeholders to monitor the entire supply chain from cultivation to distribution, ensuring transparency, traceability, and quality assurance. This trend is gaining significant traction in the market.

Furthermore, global consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental and social impact of their purchases. This has led to a rising demand for sustainable cedarwood oil with certifications for organic, fair trade, or sustainable sourcing. Suppliers that demonstrate responsible sourcing practices and offer certified cedarwood oil are gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Cedarwood Oil Market Report Highlights



The steam distillation segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its high purity, fragrance, and capacity for large-scale oil production.

The cosmetic and skincare segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022, driven by the growing use of cedarwood oil in varicosmetic products like shampoos and deodorants.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in aromatherapy and the emerging trend of natural ingredient adoption. North America emerged as the dominant region in the global market in 2022, driven by increasing consumer awareness of cedarwood oil's benefits.

Key Market Players

The global cedarwood oil market includes key players such as Grayden Cedar Works, Finetch Industry, Foreverest Resources, SSS Biotic.com, VeEnterprise, Essential oil.in, Mother Herbs & Agro Products, Texarome, Cedarwood Oil Company, and Young Living Essential Oils.

Market Segmentation

The publisher has segmented the cedarwood oil market report based on technique, end use, industry, and region:

Cedarwood Oil, Technique Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)



Steam Distillation

Carbon Dioxide Distillation Cold Press

Cedarwood Oil, End Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)



Cosmetics & Skincare

Toiletries

Aroma Therapy Others

Cedarwood Oil, Industry Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)



Spa & Relaxation

Pharmaceuticals Others

Cedarwood Oil, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America



Argentina



Brazil

Mex

Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



Israel South Africa

Key Attributes



No. of Pages: 112

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $364.83 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032: $639.78 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6.4% Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned



Grayden Cedar Works

Henan Allgreen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Finetch Industry Limited

Shanghai Eykits

ORCHID Chemical Supplies Ltd.

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

SSS Biotic

VeEnterprise Limited

Wuhan Shenqu Biological Chemical Co. Ltd.

Essential oil.in

Mother Herbs & Agro Products

Texarome

Cedarwood Oil Company Young Living Essential Oils LLC.

