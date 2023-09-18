At The Monaco Classic Week Elegance Takes The Sea With Allegra Gucci And Lia Riva

When thinking about elegance at sea the mind immediately runs to the Italian shipyard established in Sarnico, Riva. At the Classic Week an exceptional fleet of around thirty Rivas, mahogany wooden runabouts of the 1950s, went on display.“The bond between Riva and Montecarlo goes a long way back in time. Since my father came here and with Prince Ranieri they decided to dug a tunnel into the rock and to build floating pontoons in the beautiful bay of Port Hercules,” says Lia Riva, daughter of shipyard founder Carlo. A roaring armada of vintage motorboats, led by the Riva family's 'Lipicar',criss-crossed the bay and sailed close to the shore, much to the pleasure of spectators.“Every two years the Yacht Club organizes the Classic Week. Since this year is the centenary of the birth of Prince Ranieri, the Rivas are 'à l' honneur', as they say here, precisely because they were the boats used by Ranieri himself and his family. We have some beautiful photos all onboard the Aquarama, the Tritone, which they owned, and they also had a smaller boat, a Super Florida,” she recalls. Considered pure gems in the yachting world, the 60 motorboats deployed all their charms under blue skies and sunshine, their meticulvarnish glinting in the light during a memorable outing as they wove their way through the sailing yachts.

