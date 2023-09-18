(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SeaHorse Water Taxi Logo
2023 LuxLife Award
SeaHorse Water Taxi Honored with LuxLife's Best Water Taxi in the Virgin Islands Award for 2022 and 2023 We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the LuxLife Best Water Taxi in the Virgin Islands Award for the second consecutive year.” - Amy D. AndersonST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SeaHorse Water Taxi , a leading provider of water transportation services in the Virgin Islands, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigiLuxLife Best Water Taxi in the Virgin Islands Award for both 2022 and 2023. This recognition is a testament to SeaHorse Water Taxi's unwavering commitment to excellence, quality service, and dedication to enhancing the travel experience in the beautiful Virgin Islands.
LuxLife Magazine, a renowned luxury lifestyle publication, annually recognizes and celebrates businesses and services that consistently deliver outstanding experiences to their clients. The LuxLife Best Water Taxi in the Virgin Islands Award is a coveted accolade, and SeaHorse Water Taxi's back-to-back wins for 2022 and 2023 highlight the company's exceptional performance in the industry.
"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the LuxLife Best Water Taxi in the Virgin Islands Award for the second consecutive year," said Amy Anderson, General Manager of SeaHorse Water Taxi. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide safe, reliable, and luxuritransportation services to our passengers."
SeaHorse Water Taxi has become a trusted name in the Virgin Islands, known for its commitment to passenger comfort, safety, and seamless travel experiences. Their fleet of modern and well-maintained vessels offers passengers an unparalleled way to explore the stunning Virgin Islands, with routes covering the most popular destinations, such as St. Thomas, St. John, and the British Virgin Islands.
The LuxLife Best Water Taxi in the Virgin Islands Award showcases SeaHorse Water Taxi's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness. The company has implemented varieco-friendly practices, including minimizing its carbon footprint and adopting responsible tourism initiatives to protect the pristine beauty of the Virgin Islands.
SeaHorse Water Taxi's commitment to customer satisfaction and safety extends beyond its top-notch vessels. The company's friendly and knowledgeable staff ensures that passengers have an unforgettable experience from booking to disembarkation.
"We would like to express our gratitude to our valued customers for their trust and support," added Kenneth Anderson. "This recognition only motivatesto continue striving for excellence and delivering exceptional water taxi services in the Virgin Islands."
SeaHorse Water Taxi looks forward to another year of providing unforgettable journeys and unforgettable memories to all who visit the Virgin Islands.
For more information about SeaHorse Water Taxi, please visit SeaHorsevior contact:
1-833-340-0340, 340-474-4905, .
About SeaHorse Water Taxi: SeaHorse Water Taxi is a leading provider of water transportation services in the Virgin Islands. With a commitment to excellence, safety, and eco-friendliness, SeaHorse Water Taxi offers passengers a luxuriand unforgettable way to explore the breathtaking beauty of the Virgin Islands. Their modern fleet and dedicated team ensure that passengers enjoy a seamless and comfortable journey, making SeaHorse Water Taxi the preferred choice for travelers in the region.
Press Contact: Kenneth B. Anderson, President, SeaHorse Water Taxi, , 340-473-9565
Kenneth B. Anderson
SeaHorse Water Taxi
+1 340-473-9565
emailhere
