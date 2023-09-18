Convoso Ceo To Join Panel On Ai For Next Generation Saas Hosted By The Association For Corporate Growth (Acg)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ACG 101 SaaS Panelist NIma Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder
Nima Hakimi and other Los Angeles software leaders to discuss the impact of AI on SaaS productivity, growth, and profitability
WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Convoso , leader in outbound contact center software since 2006, announces that its CEO and Co-Founder, Nima Hakimi, will join other prominent SaaS executives and founders on the industry panel: "How AI and ML Will Power Next Generation SaaS," hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth. The ACG 101 SaaS Industry Panel will take place Sept 20 from 5:30-8:30pm in Westlake Village, a Los Angeles suburb.
PANEL FOCUS
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are supporting productivity enhancements and will be the enabling infrastructure to drive increased value and outcomes across all categories of software. The panelists will demonstrate how SaaS companies with compelling growth and profitability continue to attract strong interest in M&A and investment from strategic corporates, PE, and VC.
CONVOSO FIT
Convoso has a history of innovation in contact center solutions for sales and lead generation teams. In August 2023, the company launched Voso.ai , a proprietary conversational AI solution that accelerates the sales pipeline and improves lead generation performance, amplifying efficiency and revenue for customers.
Voso.ai engages prospects in natural conversation over text messaging and voice calls, and transfers high intent prospects to live agents. The result multiplies conversations with consumers who are ready to buy, and cuts customer acquisition costs.
SPEAKERS
Moderator: Ryan Azlein, Shareholder, Stradling (Title Sponsor)
PANELISTS
Nima Hakimi, Co-Founder & CEO, Convoso
Bassem Hamdy, Co-Founder & CEO, Briq
Balaji Lakshmanan, Co-Founder & CTO, Vast Communications
Anil Matthews, Founder & CEO, Near Intelligence
ABOUT ACG
Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is the premier M&A deal-making community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. ACG's global network operates within 61 local markets worldwide and comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals who invest in, own and advise growing companies.
ACG 101 is one of the fastest-growing chapters of the Association for Corporate Growth, the premier international organization for professionals involved in corporate growth, corporate development and mergers and acquisitions. ACG 101 serves corporate executives and professionals in the Los Angeles West Valley-Ventura County-Santa Barbara areas.
ABOUT NIMA HAKIMI
Nima Hakimi is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Convoso, the leading innovator of outbound contact center software solutions, launched in 2006.
Nima is passionate about helping Convoso's customers grow and leads with a persistent foon supporting their success. Staying on the front edge of technology to better serve customer needs meant transforming the company's conversational AI product. In 2023, Convoso released its advanced solution, Voso.ai, which is spearheading Nima's vision to blaze new growth markets for the company.
NIma is an active leader in the industry and is sought out as a panel speaker and advisor, where he regularly shares his knowledge and experience about best practices, compliance, and strategies for sales and lead generation teams. As a board member of the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE) as well as the Consumer Consent Council (3C), Nima advises on helping contact centers in the lead generation ecosystem to be compliant as well as profitable.
ABOUT CONVOSO
Convoso is a MarTech leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso's Voso.ai is a strategic product of the company's long term vision to power conversations at scale through self-learning AI.
