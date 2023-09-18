Peppermint Oil Market To Grow At 6.6% Cagr By 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Peppermint Oil Market

Peppermint essential oil is steam distilled from the fragrant herb, primarily composed of the chemical components of menthol and menthone.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report, the global Peppermint Oil Industry was estimated at $331.7 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $658.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report :

According to UMMC (University of Maryland Medical Center), peppermint oil can be an effective treatment for flatulence, indigestion, and irritable bowel syndrome. The use of peppermint oil fragrance is suggested by the therapist to improve memory and enhance readiness and is also used as a natural insect repellent. It is mostly cultivated in India, Italy, the U.S., Japan, and UK. It is extracted from fresh plant leaves using a steam refining process. Peppermint essential oil is steam distilled from the fragrant herb, primarily composed of the chemical components of menthol and menthone. Peppermint oil is used in aromatherapy for acne, dermatitis, asthma, bronchitis, digestive problems, colds, headaches, and fatigue.

Top Key Players:

Aromaaz International

Greenleaf Extractions Pvt. Ltd.

Lebermuth, Inc.

Melaleuca Inc.

Young Living Essential Oils

doTerra

Mountain Rose Herbs

NOW Foods

Aksu Vital Natural Products and Cosmetics

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

The report analyzes these key players in the global peppermint oil market. These players have incorporated varistrategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Buy Now:

Natural peppermint oil is an emerging segment in the peppermint essential market as consumer are Increasing demand for natural flavor across the food and beverage sector significantly drives the demand for natural peppermint essentials. As people are getting aware of the harmful impacts of synthetic flavors and additives used in varifood and beverage items, they are opting for products that have natural ingredients.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America accounted for more than 37% of the global peppermint oil market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the peppermint oil market demand. Moreover, LAMEA is expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to increase in adoption of natural and organic products and rise in expenditure on health-related products in the countries. Porter's five forces analysis for the peppermint oil market highlights market competition in terms of the power of buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, and new entrants.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global peppermint oil market revenue. Rise in demand by consumers, surge in consumer awareness, and increase in the use of body care & cosmetic products across the region drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because developing countries such as India, Singapore, and Indonesia are adopting peppermint oils at a significant rate.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:

According to peppermint oil industry analysis, the peppermint oil market size is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into natural peppermint oil and conventional peppermint oil. Among these, natural peppermint oil segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

As per application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, medical, cleaning & home, spa & relaxation, and others. The food and beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to variindustries now transitioning toward adoption of peppermint oils to address the rise in concerns for health safety and increase in demand for natural ingredient in products

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Cooking Oils & Fats Market -

Red Sauce Market -

Onion Salt Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn