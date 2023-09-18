Tablet Coatings Market Report 2023: Share Will Increase At 6.6% Cagr Globally By 2031 | By Amr

Tablet Coatings Market Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global tablet coatings market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The cellulosic segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

The film coated segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

The pharmaceutical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

The global tablet coatings market report summarizes market developments, competitor analysis, and future market and technological predictions. The report also assists the major market players in increasing their market share and maintaining their competitive position in the sector. It does this by highlighting the global tablet coatings market from 2022 to 2031.

There are three main types of tablet coating: sugar coating, film coating, and enteric coating. Variclasses of pharmaceutical coating polymer, which include cellulosic, vinyl, and acrylic, are used in tablet coating depending on the requirement of drug release. Compliance with good manufacturing practices (GMP) is facilitated. The availability and development of new tablet coating materials and better equipment designs contribute toward the launch of improved products.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global tablet coatings market, as huge number of medical college and hospital across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Outpatient department (OPD) for patients took a potential backlog due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the market is expected to gain traction post-pandemic, owing to the increase in update of dietary supplements and other essential tablets.

Initially the COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the tablet coatings market due to the potential risks associated with COVID 19 and restrictions implemented by governments throughout the globe. However, COVID 19 has resulted in individuals to take more care of their lifestyle and dietary habits due to the risks associated with COVID 19. Hence, this has resulted in the increased adoption of vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements which has further boosted the market for tablet coatings market.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Coating:

Sugar Coatings: Traditional sugar coatings that provide taste masking, color, and texture to tablets.

Film Coatings: Thin film coatings that offer moisture protection, controlled release, and enhanced appearance.

Enteric Coatings: Coatings designed to protect tablets from gastric acids, enabling them to dissolve in the intestinal tract.

Functional Coatings: Coatings with functional properties, such as extended release, immediate release, or modified release.

Barrier Coatings: Coatings that provide a barrier against external factors like oxygen, light, and moisture.

End-Use Industry:

Pharmaceuticals: Coatings used in the pharmaceutical industry for tablets and pills, including over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications.

Nutraceuticals: Coatings used in the production of dietary supplements and vitamins.

Food Industry: Coatings used in the food industry for products like candies and confectionery.

Cosmetics: Coatings used in the production of cosmetics and beauty products in solid tablet or pill form.

Others: Coatings used in variother industries, such as agriculture (for crop protection tablets) or chemicals.

Functionality:

Taste-Masking Coatings: Coatings designed to mask the bitter or unpleasant taste of certain medications.

Moisture-Resistant Coatings: Coatings that protect tablets from moisture and environmental factors.

Color Coatings: Coatings used for aesthetic purposes, including color and branding.

Controlled-Release Coatings: Coatings that control the release of the active ingredient over time.

Immediate-Release Coatings: Coatings that enable rapid dissolution and absorption of the tablet.

Geography:

North America: Including the United States and Canada.

Europe: Including countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy.

Asia-Pacific: Including China, India, Japan, and other countries in the region.

Middle East and Africa: Including countries in the Middle East and Africa

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

Leading Market Players: -

L'Air Liquide S.A.,

Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd.,

Aries Exim Pvt. Ltd.,

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.,

Biogrund gmbh,

Coatings Place, Inc.,

Colorcon, Inc.,

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

Eastman,

Evonik industries ag,

Ideal cures pvt. ltd.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

On the basis of polymer, the cellulosic segment held the largest share of the tablet coatings market in 2021.

A few of the tablet coatings market trends include increased utilization of coated tablets, especially for children to cover the pungent smell of drugs used in the tablets coupled with sugar coating.

On the basis of type, the film coated segment held the largest share of the tablet coatings industry in 2021.

By functionality, the sustained release segment held the largest share of the tablet coatings market in 2021.

On the basis of end-user, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America held the largest market share in 2021.

