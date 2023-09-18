Correction: Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CB 23 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 99.380.

Expected settlement date is 27 September 2023.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.