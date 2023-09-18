Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market To Hit Usd 2.89 Billion By 2030 | With A 4.4% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Unmanned Surface Vehicle market size was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.13 billion in 2023 to USD 2.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. An Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) is a vessel that floats on the ocean's surface and it can be controlled by an operator or programmed to run by itself. It is usually powered by a fast-charging battery pack or solar energy and is mainly used for research and marine applications. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled “ Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Marke t, 2023-2030 .” Get a Sample Research PDF: List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Companies leading the Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market are Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), SaaB AB (Sweden), L3 Harris Technologies (U.S.), Textron Inc (U.S.), ECA Group (France), Thales Group (France), Fugro (Netherlands), Atlas Elektronik GmbH (Germany), ASV (U.K.), Elbit Systems (Israel), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), 5G International (U.S.), Liquid Robotics (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies (U.S.).

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Demand for Unmanned Surface Vehicle Increased Owing to Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's war against Ukraine was mostly a ground-and-air battle, with armed drones and missiles becoming increasingly common in modern warfare. The Black Sea was especially important in the maritime region. The overwhelming naval power of the Russian Navy is mainly due to Russia's failure to stop maritime intelligence against Ukraine, and Russia's political maneuvering in the strategically important Bosphochokepoint, which increased the need for USVs during the Russia-Ukraine War.

Small USVs to Dominate the Market Share Owing to Reduced Survey Time on Site

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into small USV, medium USV, large USV, and extra-large USV. The small USV segment dominated the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market share in 2022. As a 'force multiplier', small USVs can be used with traditional survey vessels to double the survey coverage and reduce survey time, augmenting the market growth.

Power & Propulsion Systems Led the Market Growth Owing to Wider R eplacement of Human Interface Elements with Remote Human Interface

Based on component, the market is classified into power and propulsion systems, communication systems, sensors & optronics, hull, inertial navigation & positioning system, ISR & imaging systems, and weapon payloads. Power & propulsion systems to dominate the market share and will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. In unmanned surface vehicles, the builder must replace the human interface elements with remote human interface. Further, developing remote-control capabilities for the propulsion systems requires interaction with their proprietary and closed internal communications.

Reduced Operational Cost and Enhanced Performance to Dominate the Remotely Operated Segment

According to mode of operation, the market is bifurcated into remotely operated and autonomous. The remotely operated segment led the market share in 2022. Companies are looking to take advantage of remote operations and Unmanned Vessel (UV) solutions to enhance performance and reduce operational costs and risks across a wide range of onshore & offshore wind farm development and sub-sea operations.

Short (Upto 100 Hours) Segment to Dominate the Market Share due to High Demand for Natural Resource Mapping

On the basis of endurance, the market is segmented into short (upto 100 hours), medium (100 – 500 hours), long (500 – 1000 hours), and extra-long (above 1000 hours). The short (upto 100 hours) dominated the market share in 2022, owing to rise in demand for short-endurance USVs for environmental & meteorological monitoring.

Kayak (Single Hull) Segment to Dominate the Market Share Owing to Increased Marine Exploration Activities

As per hull type, the market is divided into kayak (single hull), catamaran (twin hull), trimaran (triple hull), and rigid inflatable hull. The kayak (single hull) segment to lead the market with the fastest CAGR during the projected period. The segment is anticipated to grow due to increasing marine exploration activities during the forecast period.

Hydrography & Oceanography Segment Dominated the Market Owing to Increased Adoption of USVs

Based on application, the market is segmented into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, naval & homeland security, anti-submarine warfare, hydrography & oceanography, environmental & meteorological monitoring, natural resource mapping & exploration, and others. The hydrography & oceanography segment dominated the market in 2022 due to their popularity, where USVs are mainly used.

Enhancement of advanced technologies by Key Players to Augment Market Growth

The market is anticipated to grow owing to the presence of key players such as Fugro (Netherlands), ECA Group (France), Textron Inc (U.S.), SaaB AB (U.S.), L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and Kongsberg Maritime (Norway). These key players in the market are more focused on the development of advanced technology, propelling market growth.

February 2023: Fugro's Blue Essence is the U.K.'s first eROV. Approved by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), the Blue Essence is also the first eROV-equipped USV in the U.K. waters.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Tags USV Market USV Industry Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />