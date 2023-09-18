Aircraft Flight Control System Market To Hit Usd 48.48 Billion By 2030 | With A Cagr Of 8.20%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft flight control system market size was valued at USD 25.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 27.93 billion in 2023 to USD 48.48 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period. The flight control system facilitates precise aircraft control for pilots through control surfaces, cockpit interfaces, and mechanical links. While hydro-mechanical control systems are common, newer aircraft feature electronic flight control systems. The increased aircraft orders driven by growing air travel demand and rising drone utilization for military operations are expected to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled " Aircraft Flight Control System Market, 2023–2030."

Get a Sample Research Report:

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aircraft Flight Control System Market Report:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Moog (U.S.)

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

Parker Hannifin (U.S.)

Safran (France)

Systems (U.K.)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Thales Group (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.) AirSAS (France) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.20% 2030 Value Projection USD 48.48 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 27.93 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type Analysis

By Component Analysis By Platform Analysis Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa Aircraft Flight Control System Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for High-Performance Aircraft to Propel Market Growth Increasing Integration of Fly-By-Wire Flight Control System to Accentuate Market Growth





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:





Segments:

Primary Control Surface System Dominates as it Plays Key Role in Aircraft Movement

Based on type, the market is split into primary control surface and secondary control surface system. The primary control surface system, comprising the rudder, aileron, and elevator, held the largest aircraft flight control system market share in 2022 due to its vital role in aircraft direction and movement.

Control Surfaces Segment Takes the Lead with its Aerodynamic Precision in Flight Management

Based on component, the market is segmented into control surfaces, actuators, flight control surface mechanism, sensors, cockpit control, and others. The control surfaces segment led the market in 2022, serving as crucial aerodynamic elements that enable pilots to manage flight attitude and motion within the aircraft's flight control system.

Commercial Aircraft to Dominate due to Growing Air Travel

Based on platform, the market is categorized into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, business jets, and general aviation aircraft. The commercial aircraft is further subdivided into narrow body, wide body, regional jet, and commercial helicopter. The commercial aircraft segment leads the market share and is poised for the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increased air travel, aircraft deliveries, and advancements in flight control systems.

From the regional ground, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact

Travel Restrictions and Supply Chain Disruptions Lead to Reduced Demand and Backlog

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp reduction in aircraft deliveries as global airline operations were halted due to the escalating cases of the virus. International and domestic travel restrictions grounded aircraft and disrupted the supply chain for new deliveries, resulting in a significant backlog and decreased demand for aircraft flight control systems.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:





Report Coverage

The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories of aircraft flight control system. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numervariables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints

Cost-Effective Operations and Digital Tech Integration to Propel Market Growth

The growing demand for high-performance aircraft equipped with advanced flight control systems is a significant market driver driven by airlines' requirements for cost-effective operations. Integration of the latest digital technology in flight control systems, especially for supersonic and hypersonic aircraft, further supports the aircraft flight control system market growth. For instance, Russia's future supersonic passenger plane, based on MiG-29 fighters, is set for production in 2023, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

While the aircraft flight control system offers numeradvantages, stringent regulations pose a significant obstacle to the market's growth.

Regional Insights

Europe Gears Up for Market Dominance with Top OEMs and Strong Airframe Manufacturing

Valued at USD 8.47 billion in 2022, Europe is poised for market dominance, boasting top OEMs and a thriving global market. The region's prominence in airframe manufacturing for commercial and military aircraft further bolsters its position.

Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to a burgeoning aviation sector and the presence of numerOEMs in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Leverage New Products and Partnerships for Sustained Dominance

The analysis of the market reveals a consolidated landscape, encompassing global and regional players. These entities exhibit diverse product portfolios, with a pronounced emphasis on crafting aircraft flight control systems tailored to original OEMs. Furthermore, notable participants in the market are engaged in consistent new product introductions and the establishment of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, all aimed at maintaining their strong foothold within the industry.





Ask for Customization:





Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis

COVID-Impact 19 Impact on Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market

Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type





Primary Control Surface System



Secondary Control Surface System



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component





Control Surfaces





Actuators





Flight Control Surface Mechanism





Sensors





Cockpit control



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform





Commercial Aircraft







Narrow Body







Wide Body







Regional Jet





Commercial Helicopter





Military Aircraft







Combat & Multirole







Military Transport Aircraft





Military Helicopter





Business Jets



General Aviation Aircraft



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Aircraft Flight Control System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type





Primary Control Surface System



Secondary Control Surface System



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component





Control Surfaces





Actuators





Flight Control Surface Mechanism





Sensors





Cockpit control Others

TOC Continued...!





Speak to Our Expert:





Key Industry Development

June 2023: Elbit Systems, a global defense technology company, secured a significant USD 114 million contract from an Asia Pacific nation to provide two Long Range Patrol Aircraft (LRPA).





Read Related Insights:

Military Aircraft Market to Hit USD 58.03 Billion by 2026 | With a CAGR 3.08%

Business Jet Market Size to Hit USD 38.34 Billion by 2029 | Business Jet Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.06%

Helicopter MRO Services Market to Reach USD 10.23 Billion by 2028; Deal of H&P General Aviation Services with Rolls-Royce and APA for Helicopter Engine Support Will Promote Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Aircraft Flight Control System Market ShARE

Aerospace Bearings Market Growth

Remote Towers Market Hit

Aircraft Electrical System Market Development

Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Insights

Aircraft Micro Turbine Market Opportunities

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly Dismantling and Recycling Market Trends

Electronic Flight Bag Market Future

Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Overview

Unit Load Device Market Insights

Aviation High Speed Motor Market Drivers

Aircraft Wheel Scanning System Market Share

Aircraft Switches Market Analysis

Aircraft Lavatory System Market Opportunities

Aircraft Engine Market Share

Aircraft Fairings Market Trends

Aero Engine Composite Material Market Future

Pilot Training Market Key Players

Passenger to Freighter Market Insights

Aircraft Leasing Market Share

Belt Loader Market Size





Aircraft Flight Control System Market ShARE Aircraft Flight Control System Market sCOPE Tags Aircraft Flight Control System Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />