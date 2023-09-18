Data Center Construction Report 2023, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends | Forecast 2028

NEW YORK, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Data Center Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global data center construction market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the data center construction market?

The global data center construction market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.

What is data center construction?

Data center construction refers to the collective process of physically constructing a data center facility with sufficient capacity, disaster recovery systems, minimal wiring requirements, and an efficient layout that fulfills all necessary functions. It involves numertasks such as engineering, project management, planning, and preventative maintenance. It usually comprises data communication connections, security devices, power supplies, and air conditioning and fire suppression systems, which ensures that resources are optimally utilized, and all environmental factors are considered. As a result, data center construction is widely adopted in oil and gas, media and entertainment, retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and technology (IT), telecommunication, and healthcare sectors across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the data center construction industry?

The market is primarily driven by the significant expansion in the information and technology (IT) industry. In addition, the escalating demand for data center construction due to the increasing penetration of connected devices and easy access to the inteis contributing to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based systems, the Inteof Things (IoT), and big data analytics to process numerdata, such as videos and audio, and the development of edge computing represent other major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, large data centers are extensively constructed across varisectors to enhance networking infrastructure, computing ability, memory, and storage resources. Besides this, the increasing foon green data centers that use low-emission building materials and promote sustainable ecosystems and efficient waste recycling is also creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Construction Type:

Electrical Construction

UPS

Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Others

Mechanical Construction

Cooling Systems

Racks

Others

Breakup by Data Center Type:

Mid-Size Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Tier Standards:

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Breakup by Vertical:

Public Sector

Oil & Energy

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

A(NYSE: ACM)

DPR construction Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc. (NYSE: ETN)

Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702)

Holder Construction Company

Legrand(EPA: LR)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE (EPA: SU)

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Vertiv Group Corporation. (NYSE: VRT)

