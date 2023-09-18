Penetration Testing Market Size To Surpass Usd 5.10 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 12.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global penetration testing market size was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Penetration Testing Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Request a Sample PDF:

Penetration testing helps cyber security experts identify and exploit computer system vulnerabilities. This testing can simulate the organizations from varicyberattack risks. The increasing need to recognize cybersecurity risks and frauds across enterprise networks drives the penetration testing market growth during the forecast period.

Notable Industry Development- August 2023 – Mobile app security provider Appdome launched a new project that combines cyber discovery and delivery. Through this project, Appdome will partner with over 50 mobile app penetration testers worldwide to improve the mobile app economy security and protect mobile applications worldwide.

Key Takeaways

Penetration Testing Market size in North America was USD 0.73 billion in 2022

Increased Number of Cyberattacks During Pandemic Aided Market Growth

Increasing Need for Threat Identification to Boost Segment Growth for Cloud-based Segment Increasing Risk of Cyberattacks in Mobile Apps to Aid Segment Growth

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global Penetration Testing Market are CrowdStrike (U.S.), Rapid7 (U.S.), Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), Secureworks, Inc. (U.S.), Invicti (U.S.) , IBM Corporation (U.S.), ASTRA IT, Inc. (U.S.), Indusface (India), BreachLock Inc. (The Netherlands), THREATSPIKE LABS (U.K.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.10 Billion Base Year 2022 Penetration Testing Market Size in 2022 USD 1.98 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Deployment Mode, Testing Type, Enterprise Type, End-Users, and Region





Browse Complete Report Details:





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Number of Cyberattacks to Boost Market Growth

The penetration testing market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cyberattacks worldwide. Many companies are utilizing pen test services in their systems to manage large numbers of data and business on the internet. The growing attacks by hackers on networks, endpoints, and several other IT infrastructure is propelling the demand for pen tests globally.

The lack of communication, such as changing working hours and increasing misinterpretations, will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.





Segmentation

By Testing Type



Network Penetration Testing

Web Application

Mobile Application

Social Engineering

Cloud Penetration Testing Others (IoT and API)

By Enterprise Type



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry



BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, etc.)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights

Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks on Networks to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America held a major penetration testing market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increasing number of cyberattacks on the networks of private and public companies in the region. The key players continue to adopt collaborative strategies in the region, further propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising use of data analytics to enhance businesses and governments.





Quick Buy - Penetration Testing Market Research Report:





Competitive Landscape

Rising Collaborative Strategies Adoption by Key Players Drive Market Growth

The key players in the penetration testing market are adopting varistrategies, such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, to strengthen their market position, further boosting the market growth. The key players foon acquiring local and small companies to grow and expand their business.





FAQs

How big is the Penetration Testing Market?

The Penetration Testing Market size was USD 1.98 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Penetration Testing Market growing?

The Penetration Testing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Crowdsourced Security Solutions Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Cyber Security Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

Penetration Testing Market





Penetration Testing Market 2023 – 2030 Tags Penetration Testing Penetration Testing Market id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />