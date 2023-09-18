Raspect.Ai Unveils Inspectica 2.0: Revolutionising Building Inspections With Ai-Powered Saas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RaSpect Unveils Revolutionary SaaS for Building Inspectors, Facility Managers and Real Estate Developers, which Simplify Work and help in Scaling Up." Revolutionising Building Facade Inspection through AI” - Farhan KhanHONG KONG, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- RaSpect Intelligence Inspection Limited, a Hong Kong-based technology start-up, is proud to introduce Inspetica 2.0 - a ground breaking SaaS (Software as a Service) solution poised to revolutionize the practices of building facade inspectors, structural engineers, facility management professionals, surveyors, and real estate developers. This innovative platform addresses long-standing industry challenges, delivering precision and efficiency like never before.
Professionals in the building inspections industry, including building facade inspectors, structural engineers, facility management professionals, surveyors, and real estate developers, have long grappled with the intricate challenges of managing vast inspection data, coping with time-consuming reporting procedures, and ensuring the utmost accuracy in their work. Achieving seamless collaboration among these diverse stakeholders has remained a persistent challenge.
In response to these industry-wide challenges, Inspetica 2.0 emerges as a comprehensive SaaS solution, offering a seamless transition to digitization and secure data management. Gone are the days of laborimanual data handling.
Furthermore, this advanced SaaS tool integrates AI capabilities, particularly in the precise identification and classification of cracks. This advancement not only optimizes efficiency but also ensures unwavering precision, saving invaluable time and resources.
Imagine gaining comprehensive insights into a building's condition through detailed defect summaries and precise visualizations. This feature not only expedites informed decision-making but also fosters stronger collaboration among industry professionals.
"Harris Sun, CEO of RaSpect Intelligence Inspection Limited, expresses his excitement: 'We are thrilled to introduce Inspetica 2.0 - SaaS Version to professionals worldwide. We believe that the new features and enhancements in this release will revolutionize the inspection industry, providing our users with a comprehensive and powerful platform to streamline their workflows and improve their overall efficiency.'"
Inspetica 2.0 represents more than just software; it symbolizes a pathway to precision, efficiency, and excellence in the inspection industry. Empowering professionals in building facade inspections, structural engineering, facility management, surveying, and real estate development, it offers innovative solutions to industry challenges.
Inspetica 2.0 offers flexible subscription plans to cater to diverse needs. One can choose from a Free Plan, a Basic Plan at $99 per month, or an AI featured Plan at $299 per month. Company is offering early bird offer for its AI featured plan, for limited period this is available at $199.
For more information and to experience the future of inspections, please visit .
