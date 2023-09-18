Global Coffee Substitutes Market On Track To Achieve Us$ 19.8 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Coffee Substitutes Market
Sip Smart: Coffee Substitutes Market Flourishes as Health Concerns Take Center Stage
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global coffee substitutes market size , which is valued at US$ 13.06 billion in 2022, is projected to achieve a substantial market revenue of US$ 19.8 billion by the conclusion of 2032. This growth trajectory is set to occur at a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% throughout the assessment period spanning from 2022 to 2032.
The increasing popularity of organic coffee substitutes is expected to play a pivotal role in this market's expansion, driven by factors such as ease of access, health benefits, sustainability, and ongoing innovations in distinctive and flavorful coffee alternatives. Coffee substitutes have witnessed a surge in demand recently, primarily attributed to a rising health-conscipopulation and a notable decrease in coffee consumption. These alternatives are often caffeine-free, catering to individuals seeking caffeine-free options or those with caffeine sensitivities.
Key Takeways from Market Study:
-The global coffee substitutes market is estimated at US$ 13.06 billion in 2022
-The global coffee substitutes market revenue expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the 2022-2032 assessment period.
-Sales of coffee substitutes are projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.
-Europe leads with 27.1% share in the global coffee substitutes market.
-Rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, increasing sales of organic coffee substitutes, and rising innovation in packaging solutions are driving market growth in North America.
The global coffee substitute market is segmented into nature, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Depending on packaging, it is categorized into poches, cans, and aseptic cartons. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into online & hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, and department stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players in the coffee substitutes market are revamping their retail strategies with a strong emphasis on online stores, poised to become prominent sales channels in the near future. To stimulate sales, coffee substitute providers are proactively promoting awareness about the adverse effects of excessive coffee consumption while highlighting the health benefits of coffee substitutes.
For instance: . Teeccino and Ayurvedic Roast Company have opted for natural and organic ingredients devoid of artificial additives. Moreover, by incorporating gluten-free and vegan components, these manufacturers are targeting a broader global audience. Ayurvedic Roast Company leverages Ayurvedic herbs such as Brahmi, Shatavari, and Ashwagandha in their coffee substitute production. The inclusion of herbal ingredients offers a wide array of health advantages to coffee substitutes, empowering market players to bolster their global sales efforts.
Key Companies Profiled:
-Mondelez International Inc.
-Dandy Blend
-Hand Family Companies
-Flying Embers
-Anthonys Goods
-The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
-Remedy Organics
-Tattvas Herbs LLC
-Rishi Tea and Botanicals
-PepsInc.
-Postum
-Slate Craft Goods LLC
-So Good Brand Inc.
-Teeccino Caffe Inc.
Health Concerns Spark Shift to Coffee Substitutes: Impact of Caffeine Awareness:
The global coffee consumption landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by a growing awareness of the adverse health effects of caffeine. This heightened awareness is expected to propel the coffee substitutes market to new heights in the coming years.
The decline in coffee consumption can be largely attributed to significant changes in consumers' dietary preferences. Excessive coffee intake has been linked to a range of issues, from mild headaches and anxiety to more severe symptoms such as caffeine overdose, which can manifest as diarrhea, chest pain, or uncontrollable muscle movements.
Pregnant and lactating women, in particular, are advised to exercise caution when it comes to regular caffeine consumption, further contributing to the global reduction in coffee consumption. As health-consciconsumers become increasingly aware of caffeine's potential health risks, the worldwide demand for coffee is experiencing a substantial downturn.
This shift is expected to act as a catalyst for the coffee substitutes market's growth in the near future. Coffee substitutes offer the taste and experience of coffee without the caffeine content, making them an attractive option for health-consciconsumers worldwide. This steady growth presents a promising opportunity for coffee substitute manufacturers to expand their consumer base significantly.
While caffeine allergies remain rare compared to other food allergies, the prevalence of caffeine sensitivity is on the rise across the globe. Heightened consumer awareness of the severe allergic reactions associated with caffeine is accelerating the development of the global coffee substitutes market.
Key Segments Covered in Coffee Substitutes Industry Research
By Nature :
-Organic Coffee Substitutes
-Conventional Coffee Substitutes
By Packaging :
-Pouches
-Cans
-Aseptic Cartons
By Distribution Channel :
-Online Stores
-Supermarkets
-Convenience Stores
-Department Stores
By Region :
-North America
-Europe
-Asia Pacific
-Latin America
-Middle East & Africa
