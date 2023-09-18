Engie To Supply Microsoft Data Centers In Texas With 24X7 Renewable Energy Matching Program

This customized agreement will allow Microsoft, one of the world's largest purchasers of renewable energy, to match ERCOT data center load with clean power. ENGIE, a leading developer and owner of renewable power capacity, will source the energy from their portfolio of wind, solar and battery projects in Texas.

Microsoft is recognized as a leader in the industry with the 100/100/0 goal which aims to have 100% of electricity consumption, 100% of the time, matched by carbon-free energy purchases by 2030. With this deal in Texas, ENGIE is providing direct support of Microsoft's ambition to drive grid decarbonization.

ENGIE is well positioned to deliver on Microsoft's ambition through its integrated approach – from building and operating renewable energy generation and storage assets to sourcing power through its global energy management activities.

"Microsoft continues to be a leader in the market for corporate renewable energy procurement and a key alliance for ENGIE in theZero energy transition," said Ken Robinson, ENGIE Energy Marketing N.A. President and CEO. "We are proud to help them achieve their ambitions, where many other companies continue to struggle. Our goal is to grow our 24x7 hourly carbon-free matching program in key markets with electricity generated from zero carbon energy sources including wind and solar."

"We are excited that this project has kicked off and will providemeaningful insight into future hourly carbon free program design," said Adrian Anderson, Microsoft General Manager, Renewables and Carbon Free Energy. "We look forward to working with ENGIE to meet our 100/100/0 goals."

