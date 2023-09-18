Centerra Gold Announces Strategic Plan Including Thompson Creek Prefeasibility Study Highlights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All figures are in United States dollars. All production figures reflect payable metal quantities and are on a 100%-basis, unless otherwise stated. For references denoted with NG, refer to the“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” disclosure at the end of this news release for a description of these measures.

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the“Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) is pleased to announce its strategic plan for each asset in the Company's portfolio along with the Company's approach to capital allocation. President and CEO, Paul Tomory, commented,“We are excited to roll-out our strategic plan that focuses on maximizing the value for each asset in our portfolio. The plan identifies the opportunities at each asset that will drive future value and growth for the Company. Specifically, at Mount Milligan, we expect strong operational performance in the next few years, and we will work to optimize operations and maximize the value of the large deposit. At Öksüt, our life of mine plan demonstrates particularly strong production and cost performance over the next two years with a steady gold production profile continuing throughout the life of mine. Our prefeasibility study on the Thompson Creek molybdenum mine supports a disciplined path to restarting operations and realizing significant vertical integration synergies with the Langeloth Metallurgical Facility. And finally, at the Goldfield Project, we have decided to re-evaluate the project scope of work to achieve a lower capital flowsheet and to maximize the returns on the project. Our exploration fowill now be on oxide and transition material, with the timing of an initial resource estimate contingent on exploration success and metallurgical testwork.” “In conjunction with execution of the strategic plan, we have also developed a capital allocation strategy which focuses on returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, investing in internal projects and exploration within our current portfolio and evaluating external opportunities for growth. We believe that Centerra's exposure to gold and base metals is a differentiating factor, however, our strategic plan hasremaining a gold-focused company. Today's announcement provides a clear path to delivering safe and sustainable operations and creating value for our shareholders and local stakeholders in the future.” Mount Milligan Mine (“Mount Milligan”) Mount Milligan's production in the first half of 2023 was impacted by mine sequencing and lower than planned gold grades as a result of mining in an ore-waste transition zone, which caused lower metal recoveries and throughput challenges in the processing plant in the first quarter. The Company has completed mining in the ore-waste transition zone in Phase 9 and is currently mining the higher-grade copper and gold zones from Phase 7 and Phase 9 in the second half of 2023. Centerra views Mount Milligan's substantial resource base as a strategic asset and is advancing work on productivity and cost efficiencies in concert with mine plan optimization to offset some of the recent inflationary pressures that have impacted the industry. In parallel, Centerra is working to explore ways to maximize the value of the very large mineral endowment. Öksüt Mine (“Öksüt”) As previously disclosed, Öksüt resumed full operations on June 5, 2023. In June 2023, the mine started ramping up its crushing, stacking, and processing activities and produced 20,503 ounces during the month. Öksüt continues to process gold-in-carbon inventory, and on July 31, 2023 Centerra issued 2023 gold production guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 ounces. The Company expects elevated production at Öksüt through mid-2024, as the inventory and stockpiles are processed through the adsorption, desorption, and recovery (“ADR”) plant, at which point, the production levels are expected to return to steady state. The life of mine (“LOM”) plan, in the table below, has been updated to reflect the restart of operations and other optimizations. The updated Öksüt LOM will generate positive free cash flow, and the mine remains a strategic asset in Centerra's portfolio. Öksüt LOM Plan

Gold

Production

(Koz) Gold

Production Costs

($/oz) AISC on a

by-product basis NG

($/oz) Additions to PP&E /

Total Capital

Expenditures NG ( 2) ($M) Q2 YTD 2023 20.5 $404 $1,484 $11 2023(1) 180 – 190 $450 – $500 $650 – $700 $35 – $45 2024 190 – 210 $600 – $700 $800 – $900 $30 – $40 2025 125 – 145 $725 – $825 $875 – $975 $10 – $15 2026 110 – 130 $800 – $900 $925 – $1,025 $5 – $10 2027 110 – 130 $800 – $900 $925 – $1,025 $5 – $10 2028 100 – 120 $900 – $1,000 $975 – $1,075 $0 – $5 2029 40 – 50 $1,500 – $1,600 $1,600 – $1,700 -

(1) As a result of restarting activities at Öksüt, Centerra published Öksüt guidance on July 31, 2023 in conjunction with the Company's second quarter 2023 results. (2) Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (“PP&E”) is the same as Total Capital ExpendituresNG for full year estimates in 2023-2029.

Molybdenum Business Unit

The Molybdenum Business Unit (“MBU”) is a fully integrated business in North America with a long operating history. The MBU consists of the Thompson Creek Mine (“Thompson Creek”) in Idaho, the Endako Mine (“Endako”) in northern British Columbia, a joint venture in which Centerra owns a 75% interest and the remaining 25% is held by Sojitz Moly Resources, Inc., and the Langeloth Metallurgical Facility (“Langeloth”) near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The two mines have been in care and maintenance since late 2014 and mid-2015, respectively, with significant infrastructure in place that is in excellent condition, while Langeloth has continued to operate at reduced capacity processing third party concentrates and selling finished molybdenum products.

The Company has completed a prefeasibility study (“PFS”) on the restart of mining at Thompson Creek, with the objective of realizing value for the MBU. A restart of Thompson Creek, vertically integrated with operations at Langeloth, would result in a combined $373 million after-taxpresent value (5%) (“NPV5%”) and 16% after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”), based on a flat molybdenum price of $20 per pound.

Langeloth is among the largest molybdenum conversion plants in North America and is a unique and strategic asset given its proximity to the North American steel market. Significant synergies and margin improvements that will enhance future cash flow generation and profitability from the MBU will result from: (1) increased capacity utilization at Langeloth from the current level of 30-35% to leverage fixed costs; (2) ability to blend the high-quality Thompson Creek concentrate with lower quality third-party concentrates; and (3) ability to produce an increased volume of higher margin final molybdenum products. Overall, the restart and integration of Thompson Creek with Langeloth presents an opportunity to establish a fully integrated business that can leverage existing infrastructure and create long-term value through profitable operations and significant optionality.

The Thompson Creek PFS includes an optimized mine plan with an 11-year mine life. A summary of the PFS production profile is included in the table below.

Thompson Creek PFS Production Profile

Ore Mined

(M tonnes) Grade

(% Mo) Molybdenum Production

(Mlbs) Year 1 5 0.03% 3 Year 2 – Year 3(1) 10 0.05% 11 Year 4 – Year 8(1) 9 0.07% 13 Year 9 – Year 11(1) 8 0.08% 14 Total LOM 95 0.07 % 134

(1) Ore mined, grade, and molybdenum production are annual weighted averages for the stated period. NOTE: Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The cost profile associated with the Thompson Creek PFS, shown in the table below, is split into three phases, largely driven by the grade profile in the production table above. The average production cost breakdown over the LOM is approximately 50% mining, 35% processing, and 15% general and administration.

Thompson Creek PFS Cost Profile

Production Costs

($/lb Mo) AISC on a by-product basis NG

($/lb Mo) Year 2 – Year 3 $13 – $16 $15 – $18 Year 4 – Year 8 $10 – $13 $12 – $15 Year 9 – Year 11 $7 – $10 $8 – $11

In line with the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation, Centerra expects to phase the operations restart at Thompson Creek. The PFS, requiring between $350 and $400 million of pre-production capital expenditures, includes an optimized mine design, which leads to a longer mine life and provides for greater exposure to molybdenum price cycles. As previously disclosed with the Company's outlook on February 23, 2023, capital spending at Thompson Creek in 2023 is expected to be $9 to $10 million associated with advancement of project studies including project de-risking activities such as geotechnical drilling, additional engineering costs and site early works.

The Company has commenced a feasibility study (“FS”) for Thompson Creek, which is expected to be completed by mid-2024. Upon completion of the FS, the Company expects to authorize a limited notice to proceed, requiring $100 to $125 million of capital for pre-stripping within current authorizations and to purchase long lead items. While the current authorizations support early works and certain activities defined in the limited notice to proceed stage, the Company has initiated discussions with the appropriate authorities to obtain a modified permit for the full scope of the optimized mine plan. The Company expects to authorize full notice to proceed in mid-2025, linked to sufficient progress toward permit modification approvals for the optimized mine plan, at which time the remaining $250 to $275 million of capital will be released to complete the project. First production is expected in the second half of 2027. A breakdown of the PFS capital spending profile is included in the table below.

Thompson Creek PFS Capital Expenditures

Stage Expected Timeframe Additions to PP&E / Capital

Expenditures NG ( 1 ) ($M) Limited notice to proceed Mid-2024 to Mid-2025 $100 – $125 Full notice to proceed Mid-2025 to Mid-2027 $250 – $275 Total Pre-Production Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures NG $350 – $400

(1) Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (“PP&E”) is the same as Total Capital ExpendituresNG.

The Thompson Creek PFS and synergies at Langeloth demonstrate solid economics at flat molybdenum prices of $20 per pound. The sensitivity of project economics due to changes in molybdenum prices is illustrated in the table below.

Project Economics Sensitivity to Molybdenum Prices

Project

Economics

Molybdenum Price ($/pound) $ 17.50 $20 (PFS price) $ 22.50 $ 25 NPV5% $153M $373M $569M $761M IRR 10% 16 % 20% 25%

Endako is expected to remain in care and maintenance as the Company focuses on the Thompson Creek restart. Endako is an important molybdenum asset with a large defined resource in a top-tier jurisdiction, with valuable modern plant infrastructure, providing longer-term optionality. Should Endako be restarted in the future, it could support many years of continumining from Centerra's MBU.

While Centerra remains primarily a gold mining business, the Company sees value from its exposure to base metals. As part of the value maximizing plan for the MBU, the Company will evaluate all strategic options for the assets.

Goldfield Project

As previously disclosed with the Company's second quarter results on July 31, 2023, after a review of the Goldfield Project (“Goldfield”), the Company has made the decision to re-evaluate the project scope of work to achieve a lower capital flowsheet and to maximize returns on the project. As a result, it will now foexploration activities only on oxide and transition material, principally in the Gemfield and nearby deposit areas. Due to this strategic pivot, Centerra will take additional time to perform exploration activities in Goldfield's large, underexplored land position before releasing an initial resource estimate. The timing for Goldfield's initial resource estimate will be contingent on exploration success and metallurgical testwork. Centerra will provide an update on exploration progress at Goldfield with the Company's third quarter 2023 results. The Company continues to believe that Goldfield presents an attractive opportunity in a top mining jurisdiction.

Kemess

Kemess is a past producing mine located in the Toodoggone district within British Columbia's prolific Golden Horseshoe, a highly prospective area with multiple gold and copper discoveries. Kemess benefits from infrastructure already on-site, including a process plant, water treatment plant, air strip, and an open pit available for waste storage. In addition, Kemess has several permits in place and an impact benefit agreement with its First Nation partner. Centerra's strategic approach at Kemess is to leverage the existing infrastructure to unlock regional potential and continue to evaluate the underground prospect of Kemess which could be a future source of gold and copper production.

Capital Allocation

Centerra expects to generate significant free cash flow in the short- and medium-term and has developed a capital allocation strategy that focuses on three key areas: (1) returning capital to shareholders through continued dividends and share buybacks; (2) investing in internal growth projects and exploration within the Company's current portfolio, including the Thompson Creek restart, the Goldfield project and greenfield exploration; and (3) evaluating external opportunities for growth. Even after accounting for these three areas of priority, the Company expects to maintain a significant cash balance through the end of 2024 and beyond.

Exploration

Total exploration expenditures estimated for 2023 are expected to be $40 to $50 million. This includes exploration spending at Goldfield of $16 to $20 million, $16 to $19 million on greenfield and generative exploration projects, and $8 to $11 million on brownfield exploration. In 2023, brownfield exploration at Mount Milligan is focused on resource expansion drilling programs within the open-pit and to the west and southwest of the ultimate pit margins, while exploration at Öksüt will continue to test oxide gold potential at peripheral prospects and assess potential for deeper porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization. In the next few years, Centerra will continue to invest in exploration spending with roughly 50% of annual exploration spending allocated to brownfield and 50% allocated to greenfield activities.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Three months ended June 30, Consolidated Mount Milligan Öksüt (Unaudited - $millions, unless otherwise specified) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Production costs attributable to gold 51.3 40.0 47.0 40.0 4.3 - Production costs attributable to copper 29.3 29.8 29.3 29.8 - - Total production costs excluding molybdenum segment, as reported 80.6 69.8 76.3 69.8 4.3 - Adjust for: Third party smelting, refining and transport costs 3.2 3.0 3.2 3.0 - - By-product and co-product credits (34.7 ) (43.5 ) (34.7 ) (43.5 ) - - Adjusted production costs 49.1 29.3 44.8 29.3 4.3 - Corporate general administrative and other costs 10.2 11.7 - 0.4 - - Reclamation and remediation - accretion (operating sites) 1.1 2.1 0.6 0.6 0.5 1.5 Sustaining capital expenditures 20.6 24.5 13.3 20.2 7.3 4.2 Sustaining leases 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3 0.1 0.1 All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis 82.4 69.0 60.0 51.8 12.2 5.8 Exploration and evaluation costs 18.6 13.4 0.9 3.1 0.5 1.2 Non-sustaining capital expenditures(1) 1.8 1.0 - 0.6 - - Care and maintenance and other costs 7.3 3.2 - - 4.7 0.1 All-in costs on a by-product basis 110.0 86.6 60.9 55.5 17.4 7.1 Ounces sold (000s) 48.2 41.6 37.5 41.6 10.7 - Pounds sold (millions) 12.8 18.9 12.8 18.9 - - Gold production costs ($/oz) 1,066 961 1,255 961 404 n/a All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis ($/oz) 1,711 1,659 1,599 1,245 1,143 n/a All-in costs on a by-product basis ($/oz) 2,284 2,082 1,624 1,334 1,625 n/a Gold - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/oz) 1,656 1,699 1,529 1,286 1,143 n/a Copper production costs ($/pound) 2.28 1.58 2.28 1.58 n/a n/a Copper - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/pound) 2.77 2.10 2.77 2.10 n/a n/a

(1) Non-sustaining capital expenditures are distinct projects designed to have a significant increase in thepresent value of the mine. In the current quarter, non-sustaining capital expenditures include costs related to the installation of the staged flotation reactors at the Mount Milligan Mine.



Six months ended June 30, Consolidated Mount Milligan Öksüt (Unaudited - $millions, unless otherwise specified) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Production costs attributable to gold 94.6 85.2 90.3 64.0 4.3 21.1 Production costs attributable to copper 70.6 64.4 70.6 64.4 - - Total production costs excluding molybdenum segment, as reported 165.2 149.6 160.9 128.4 4.3 21.1 Adjust for: Third party smelting, refining and transport costs 5.0 6.2 5.0 6.0 - 0.2 By-product and co-product credits (89.2 ) (119.0 ) (89.2 ) (119.0 ) - - Adjusted production costs 81.0 36.8 76.7 15.4 4.3 21.3 Corporate general administrative and other costs 24.9 24.0 0.1 0.5 - - Reclamation and remediation - accretion (operating sites) 2.1 3.6 1.2 1.1 0.9 2.5 Sustaining capital expenditures 25.5 39.2 15.1 32.8 10.4 6.4 Sustaining lease payments 2.8 2.9 2.5 2.6 0.3 0.3 All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis 136.3 106.5 95.6 52.4 15.9 30.5 Exploration and study costs 33.8 21.6 1.3 6.5 0.9 1.7 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1.8 1.8 - 1.5 - - Care and maintenance and other costs 20.2 5.8 - - 14.2 0.1 All-in costs on a by-product basis 192.1 135.7 96.9 60.4 31.0 32.3 Ounces sold (000s) 87.1 136.5 76.5 81.8 10.7 54.7 Pounds sold (millions) 28.2 38.4 28.2 38.4 - - Gold production costs ($/oz) 1,085 624 1,181 783 404 386 All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis ($/oz) 1,564 780 1,250 641 1,484 557 All-in costs on a by-product basis ($/oz) 2,205 994 1,267 738 2,896 590 Gold - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/oz) 1,635 1,008 1,330 1,021 1,484 557 Copper production costs ($/pound) 2.51 1.68 2.51 1.68 n/a n/a Copper - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/pound) 2.81 2.18 2.81 2.18 n/a n/a

Free cash flow (deficit) is a non-GAAP financial measure and can be reconciled as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Consolidated Mount Milligan Öksüt Molybdenum Other 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2023 2022 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1) $ 33.4 $ (3.5 ) $ 21.6 $ 80.9 $ 7.7 $ (51.2 ) $ 30.7 $ (6.1 ) $ (26.6 ) $ (27.1 ) Deduct: Property, plant & equipment additions(1) (22.8 ) (27.7 ) (12.8 ) (23.4 ) (7.3 ) (4.2 ) (0.1 ) - (2.6 ) (0.1 ) Free cash flow (deficit) $ 10.6 $ (31.2 ) $ 8.8 $ 57.5 $ 0.4 $ (55.4 ) $ 30.6 $ (6.1 ) $ (29.2 ) $ (27.2 )

Six months ended June 30, Consolidated Mount Milligan Öksüt Molybdenum Other 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities ( 1) $ (66.4 ) $ 24.8 $ 49.2 $ 101.7 $ (13.1 ) $ 12.4 $ (45.9 ) $ (25.9 ) $ (56.6 ) $ (63.4 ) Deduct: Property, plant & equipment additions(1) (28.9 ) (46.9 ) (15.8 ) (37.8 ) (10.4 ) (6.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (2.6 ) (2.4 ) Free cash (deficit) flow $ (95.3 ) $ (22.1 ) $ 33.4 $ 63.9 $ (23.5 ) $ 6.0 $ (46.0 ) $ (26.2 ) $ (59.2 ) $ (65.8 )

Sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures and can be reconciled as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Consolidated Mount Milligan Öksüt Molybdenum Other 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Additions to PP&E ( 1) $ 20.8 $ 25.2 $ 11.8 $ 18.3 $ 7.0 $ 5.6 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 1.9 $ 1.1 Adjust for: Costs capitalized to the ARO assets 2.1 0.6 1.2 2.2 0.9 (0.7 ) - - - (0.9 ) Costs capitalized to the ROU assets 0.2 (0.2 ) 0.2 - - (0.2 ) - - - - Costs relating to the acquisition of Goldfield Project - - - - - - - - - - Other(2) (0.6 ) 0.1 0.1 0.4 (0.6 ) (0.5 ) - - (0.1 ) 0.2 Capital expenditures $ 22.5 $ 25.7 $ 13.3 $ 20.9 $ 7.3 $ 4.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 1.8 $ 0.4 Sustaining capital expenditures 20.7 24.7 13.3 20.3 7.3 4.2 0.1 0.2 - 0.1 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1.8 1.0 - 0.6 - - - - 1.8 0.4

Six months ended June 30, Consolidated Mount Milligan Öksüt Molybdenum Other 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Additions to PP&E ( 1) $ 28.8 $ 235.4 $ 16.1 $ 28.0 $ 10.7 $ 5.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.4 $ 1.9 $ 201.9 Adjust for: Costs capitalized to the ARO assets (0.8 ) 13.9 (0.6 ) 5.9 (0.2 ) 1.20 - - 0.0 6.8 Costs capitalized to the ROU assets 0.1 (0.2 ) 0.10 0.0 0.0 (0.2 ) - - - - Costs relating to the acquisition of Goldfield Project 0.0 (208.2 ) - - - - - - 0.0 (208.2 ) Other(2) (0.7 ) 0.8 (0.5 ) 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.2 - 0.2 (0.1 ) - Capital expenditures $ 27.4 $ 41.7 $ 15.1 $ 34.3 $ 10.4 $ 6.3 $ 0.1 $ 0.6 $ 1.8 $ 0.5 Sustaining capital expenditures 25.6 39.8 15.1 32.8 10.4 6.3 0.1 0.6 - 0.1 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1.8 1.9 - 1.5 - - - - 1.8 0.4

