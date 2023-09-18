Asia-Pacific And Europe Play Key Roles In The Global Grain Seed Market To 2028

The Global Grain Seed Market is poised for impressive growth, projecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.00% in the coming years.

This thriving market has witnessed key highlights, including the dominance of corn as the largest crop segment, the United States leading the country segment, the rapid expansion of sorghum, and Ukraine's remarkable growth as a leading grain producer. These trends continue to shape the global grain seed landscape.

Largest Segment by Crop - Corn: Corn takes center stage as the largest segment in the grain seed market, fueled by its high-value crop, substantial Return on Investment (ROI), and increasing demand from the lubricants industry for biofuel production.

Largest Segment by Country - United States: The United States emerges as the largest contributor in the grain seed market by country, boasting its staas the second-largest global grains producer, with corn and wheat being primary contributors. The U.S. also leads globally in biofuel production.

Fastest-growing Segment by Crop - Sorghum: Sorghum seeds are experiencing rapid market expansion, thanks to the crop's remarkable adaptability to changing weather conditions and the surging demand for animal feed, especially among dairy farmers.

Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Ukraine: Ukraine's grain seed market growth has been meteoric, driven by its position as Europe's largest wheat producer and the adoption of hybrid seeds, facilitating increased grain exports to Africa.

Key Market Trends - Hybrids Dominate Breeding Technology: Hybrids are the dominant breeding technology in the global grain seed market, with transgenic crops holding a substantial share of 53.4% in terms of value. In Asia-Pacific, non-transgenic grain seeds account for a significant market share of 47% in terms of value, with corn and rice herbicide-tolerant seeds approved for cultivation. Expect a 31% growth in the share value of GM herbicide-tolerant grains by 2028 and a 32% increase in GM insecticide-resistant varieties during the same period.

In addition to transgenic crops, other traits such as stress tolerance, drought tolerance, water-lodging tolerance, and disease resistance account for 5.8% of the total transgenic crops. Globally, open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives made up 31% of the grains and cereals seed market in 2021. Notably, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest consumer of open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives for grain and cereal cultivation, comprising 40% of the global market.

Innovation and Investment: Companies in the grain seed market are investing heavily in new plant technologies to meet the growing demand for improved varieties adaptable to diverse climatic conditions, featuring high yield potential, disease resistance, and drought tolerance. In a significant development in 2020, Bayer inaugurated its first fully automated greenhouse in Marana, Arizona, showcasing advancements in seed chipping, marker technology, automation, and data science.

North America Leads Regionally: North America boasts the largest share of the global grain seed market, accounting for 41% in terms of value. The region's grain and cereal cultivation area expanded to 57.6 million hectares in 2021, marking an 8.7% increase since 2016. Governments in North America are actively promoting grain cultivation for self-sufficiency, considering grains and cereals as dietary staples.

Regional Insights:



Asia-Pacific, led by China, accounted for 21.7% of the global grain seed market in 2021, with China being self-sufficient in rice and wheat and nearly self-sufficient in corn seed.

Europe witnessed a significant contribution from the grain seed segment, making up 49% of the region's seed market value. France, Spain, Italy, and Turkey were notable producers of corn and wheat in Europe. South America, with Brazil as a prominent player, held a 9.7% market share in the global grain seed market in 2022. Brazil ranks third globally in corn production, with a range of improved seed varieties for higher yields and disease resistance.

Promising Future Ahead: The global grain seed market is set to flourish, driven by increased animal production, rising meat demand, expanded processing facilities, and the growing adoption of organic farming practices. The unwavering demand from the food industry is expected to propel the market forward, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: The Global Grain Seed Market is characterized by healthy competition, with the top five companies collectively holding 37.65% of the market share. Key players in this dynamic market include Advanta Seeds - UPL, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, and Syngenta Group.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Advanta Seeds - UPL

Bayer AG

Corteva Agriscience

Florimond Desprez

Groupe Limagrain

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

RAGT Semences

S & W Seed Co.

Syngenta Group Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Cereals And Grains Seed Market Global Grain Seed Market C A G R By Breeding Technology 2022 2028